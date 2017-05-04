The right side of politics — whose side is God on?

In a few days Bahamians will go to the polls to choose who will govern them for the next five years. This election season has been messy; some would call it dirty. This may be true, but as Bahamians, we still have a lot to be thankful for. For starters, we are still able to have free, fair and mostly non-violent elections. Many countries around the globe cannot make that claim. Thankfully and hopefully it will remain that way for the foreseeable future.

Bahamian elections are probably the most entertaining of all. I have never seen rallies like Bahamian rallies. Sometimes it seems like it’s more about having a good time — music, rabble rousing and entertainment, than about issues, plans and programs. Will we ever progress to serious issue-driven politics? I am not sure if we will. Most persons I have talked to are not fully aware of the important issues. They can tell you who is crooked or corrupt and which color they are wearing for life, but talk about economic policies, tax structures, constitutional concerns, and they check out of the conversation until we get back to ‘let’s keep them’ or ‘let’s vote them out’. This leads me to a more important, if somewhat rhetorical, question. Whose side is God on in this election or any election for that matter?

Is God red, yellow, green, blue? Is he a Republican, Democrat, PLP, DNA or FNM? I know exactly whose side God is on but it may not be what you are thinking. So you want to know which side God is on? He is on the right side. God is always on the right side because he is always right. We can speculate, project, predict or prophesy about God’s perspective, but one thing is clear — he is always right. So the issue is not whether he is on our side; the issue is whether we are on his side?

How do I know he is on the right side? He says righteousness exalts a nation, and that means that when we share the values and principles he outlined we will always be right. We may not be popular, but you are always right when you side with God’s word and his principles. Immorality, greed, corruption and carnality and vice are not the building blocks of a nation. So, as we go to the polls, let us remember to be on God’s side and evaluate our choice of candidate not based upon who had the most exciting rally or who has the best slogan or commercial. Let us vote for righteousness and whichever candidate or party lines up with righteousness, peace, honesty, integrity, fairness, and respect for the Godly principles outlined in the Bible and especially in the words of Jesus. Let us vote on God’s side.

This requires a thorough examination of the issues and the track record of candidates and parties.

Who has gone against the Word of God?

Who has ignored his principles and acted outside of the golden rule?

Who has not looked out for the poor, the oppressed?

Who has ignored his warnings and discarded his precepts?

Who has promoted a righteous agenda?

Who has acted with integrity and honesty?

Who has a vision for the country?

These are tough questions that must supersede party alignment. I have made a personal decision that I will be on the right side because I will make my decision with the Kingdom agenda in mind. It is admittedly more difficult in this election because there is enough dirt to go around on every side, but I will move beyond the mudslinging and focus on the righteous precepts that have brought me to where I am and have sustained every successful government in history. I am on God’s side, and that is the right side always. I will remain on God’s side, and I trust you will do the same.

• Pastor Dave Burrows is senior pastor at Bahamas Faith Ministries International. Feel free to email comments whether you agree or disagree to pastordaveburrows@hotmail.com. I appreciate your input and dialog. We become better when we discuss, examine and exchange.



