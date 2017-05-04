I must say I’m an avid viewer of PBS Television. They present excellent programming, which includes documentaries, lecture series covering a wide variety of subject material, and of course, great musical shows to cater to just about all tastes, from jazz, to classical, to pop. I recently watched a great concert that ended with everyone on stage singing Michael Jackson’s great hit, “We Are the World”. As I listened to that song it brought tears to my eyes and it brought to the forefront once again what my whole purpose in life is all about, and that is to touch people in a positive way and thus bring people together to live in peace and harmony as one, the way I’m sure the Creator expected us all to live as one universal family.

So there you have it, that’s my purpose for living. Now what’s yours? I do hope that if you have not thought about it before, this will be an excellent opportunity for you to start focusing on what’s really important in life. Yes indeed, so many are so concerned daily with managing their personal affairs that they give very little attention to others and their needs, wants and basic problems.

Yes of course, we all need to take care of our individual and family needs. However, there comes a time in all of our lives when we start to see things in a much more altruistic way, thus doing our very best to reach out to others in a positive manner to assist them to play their role in the universal family.

Yes my friend, the song “We Are The World” prompted feelings within me to start to put some extra effort into making a real, genuine commitment to improving the world in which we all live, in some way. We need to let love rise to the surface of human nature once again, whilst getting rid of all the destructive hate that is tearing nations apart. Please, play your part in bringing the people of the world together as one.

• Think about it!

