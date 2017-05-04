Our hopes are alive in our resurrected Savior

“The chief priests and our rulers handed Him over to be sentenced to death, and they crucified Him; but we had hoped that He was the one who was going to redeem Israel. And what is more, it is the third day since all this took place. In addition, some of our women amazed us. They went to the tomb early this morning but didn’t find His body.” – Luke 24:20-24

“And the dreams that they’d been living in the California sand died right there beside him in Cheyenne.” – Garth Brooks

The Garth Brooks quote is from a song, a tribute to rodeo star Lane Frost. According to the lyrics, Frost left home to try another ride of a bull in a rodeo competition in Cheyenne, Wyoming. While on his way, he called his wife to tell her of his plan to ride the bull and win the prize money.

The prize money was not important to her. She just wanted him home. When he insisted that he would ride the bull, she, in anger and desperation, responded, “I don’t care if you never come back from Cheyenne.” Then she hung up the phone.

Late at night she received a call from Cheyenne. The caller informed her that her husband had died after being thrown from the bull. The song continued, “They say she just went crazy screaming out his name”. All their hopes just died there in Cheyenne.

In the biblical text, two disciples on their way to Emmaus, a village seven miles from Jerusalem, were having a conversation with Jesus who appeared to them to be a stranger.

They were concerned that the hopes and dreams that they had placed in Jesus were all for nothing. The authorities, the chief priest and rulers had destroyed him, dashing their hopes.

He was dead. Like the woman in the illustration, they had placed their hopes in temporal, worldly things. We also place our hopes in Jesus for the wrong reason. Next week Wednesday many people’s hopes and dreams will die at the ballot box.

Many of the disciples saw Jesus as a secular leader, similar to Moses and David. Instead, they looked to Jesus as a leader who would rescue them from the imperialism of Rome.

It is so disturbing when our hopes and dreams are lost. Our secular dreams are derailed by family separation, ill health, death and loss of income, etc.

If you have experienced similar set backs or disappointments in life, then you can appreciate what those disciples were going through. We experience disappointments when we place all of our hopes and dreams in worldly things and people. The things of this world fade away.

Promises are usually broken or not kept. Great men do not live forever. They die, and many times their dreams die with them.

Don’t live like the woman who went crazy because her dreams were shattered in Cheyenne. Place your hopes and dreams in Christ Jesus. They are the only hopes that survive. When you think that all is lost and there is no hope left, Jesus is standing by. When you fall along the way, he carries you. In times of trouble, he comforts you.

Jesus was with the disciples, but they did not realize it. The hopes and dreams that they thought were dead were really alive in the stranger next to them.

At the time, the travelers did not know that the thing that they had hoped for, that Jesus would be the redeemer of Israel, was in fact what he had done. Through his death and resurrection Jesus had redeemed Israel and all mankind.

Unlike the illustration which said the couples’ hopes died that day in Cheyenne, the hopes and dreams of the disciples and the world at large did not end at Calvary or remain in the tomb. Our hopes are alive in Jesus Christ, our resurrected Savior. It is true. He is risen! Amen.

