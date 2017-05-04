Mark the manner of your bearing

In a matter of days, citizens of this great country will place their Xs against the names of the candidates of their choosing, thus selecting the persons who will form the next government for the ensuing five years. Accordingly, I make a few observations that I hope will be embraced as we move forward. While the ideas are not new, nonetheless, I hope they will seriously be considered.

The world is taking note

Our deportment and conduct as citizens and residents of these wonderful islands, during this period and beyond, ought to reflect the sentiments of a line taken from our national anthem, “See how the world marks the manner of your bearing. Pledge to excel through love and unity.”

It is my thinking that the late Timothy Gibson, under inspiration when he inked the national anthem, seemed to have understood the coveted position of our nation; the friendliness, uniqueness of its people, and the natural resources of the archipelago. Consequently, he called for a decorum reflecting a people worthy of note and honor. And we, the occupants of this archipelago, must ever be mindful that the social media ‘microphone’ is always on, and the ‘camera’ is always rolling. Within seconds, our words and actions can make their way to millions around the globe, thus causing them to question our standing. Therefore, it is incumbent upon us to portray a nation given to an appreciation for democracy and respect, notwithstanding our differences and preferences. We are known as a people who vote without any major adverse happenings. However, we must improve on that.

Pledge to excel through love and unity

Alternatively, we are called to excel, and that could be interpreted as putting our best foot forward in all that we do. That, to me, constitutes a sense of national pride which goes beyond the norm, not just in comportment and conduct, but in governance, debates, politics, integrity, academics, sports, service, care for our residences, cemeteries, parks and public buildings etc. It calls for honest labor, earning our positions and creating opportunities for all, as opposed to seeking handouts, or being accorded positions based on who one knows or voted for. We must be a people given to hard work, dignity and respect for all, notwithstanding our religious and social standing. And to ensure that we excel in the aforementioned, we must subscribe to love and unity. Therefore, these words of Timothy Gibson convey a most necessary message now, and as such, we as a nation must revisit the message often and not just at independence. In fact, every time we sing it — it must grip us.

God is watching

Not only is the world watching us, Bahamas, but certainly God is observing how we handle ourselves. As a nation that regards itself as religious, should not that fact cause all to manifest themselves in respect for difference of opinion and difference of choice, as already noted? More so, it should lead politicians and we, the people, to express our desire and appreciation for a given political party and/or candidate in a manner that does not diminish the other we do not prefer. In other words, if we must denigrate another to advance our selection, then that is fundamentally wrong. Life is about choosing or making decisions, and while we do, we must hold one another in high esteem. After all, when the evening of May 10 comes, and the outcome is made known, the party or candidates of our selecting, whether victorious or not, must move on. We have to live together, worship together, shop in the same supermarkets and occupy the same roads. Politicians must convey this message in speech and in practice. We must remember that we will all face God, not as a nation but as individuals. Therefore, I urge that we remember that there is life beyond May 10. There is a nation that we must continue to build, ever mindful of our pledge to excel in love and unity. We must forever mark the manner of our bearing.



