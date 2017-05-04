Bishop Delton Fernander assumes top office

A Christian Council that is visible and action-oriented is what new president Bishop Delton Fernander promises people will be able to see just days after his election to the top post.

“As a council we’re really here to help. And you’re going to feel and see that the council is going to be visible and going to be action-oriented, and we’re going to bring and work together with all of the entities. Churches have doors all over The Commonwealth of The Bahamas, and we have the ability to open them — to provide services that government cannot provide. And so you’re going to see a more visible church presence in The Commonwealth of The Bahamas,” said Fernander.

One of his immediate goals will be the council’s relevancy. Fernander, who is the senior pastor at New Destiny Baptist Cathedral, Carmichael Road, said he will do his best in collaboration with tertiary education avenues to provide forums, as well as partner with forums available to bring theological positions to the forefront when it comes to the issues.

“Some positions that maybe we need to wrestle with in public so that you can know that these aren’t positions that are not thought of … that are not planned, or not researched before the council puts it before the nation.”

Long-term, Fernander, who will serve a three-year period, said he would like to see the council as a place where it can really give “meaningful input” in some of the directions of lawmaking and national planning from a Christian perspective.

“We’re not trying to force our views on people, but we’re just one of the avenues that can give intelligent output to what we’re trying to do as a nation,” he said.

He also intends for the council to take full advantage of all social media platforms available to get its message out.

“We will use the digital age. We will release things and positions using all of the tools. And when we release, it will be thoughtful and agreed upon by those who are a part of the council.”

Fernander said, in the past, council members have produced papers regarding their positions on topical issues and sent them out to the relevant authorities.

The work

“We actually do work. We actually do write papers. We actually do put them on government tables. We’ve done a lot of work behind the scenes, and some of that stuff still sits on people’s cabinets … or maybe in some drawers. But this is what we do. When people say they want us to be more relevant, I think what they’re saying is they want to hear more from us … but we don’t control what is covered by the press; but we’re going to be more relevant and using the tools that are available to us. And when we make a position, we will speak directly to the people.”

Bringing international help into the country is also a priority for him.

“The things the council can do is touch bases with organizations all around the world, which you will see and feel very quickly and bring them to The Bahamas, and they can help us with developing where we need to go as a developing country.”

Fernander, who takes over from Reverend Ranford Patterson, was elected to office on Tuesday, April 25 at the Cousin McPhee Cathedral, Carmichael Road.

And for the first time in the council’s history, four women were elected to the executive team to serve with him — Bishop Gloria Ferguson, fourth vice president; Pastor Roslyn Astwood, administrative assistant to the president; Dr. Beverly Strachan, secretary; and Reverend Irene Russell, radio and television coordinator.

Archdeacon James Palacious, Bishop Moses Johnson, Bishop Gregory Minnis and Bishop Gloria Ferguson were elected first through fourth vice presidents respectively. Ronald Campbell was elected treasurer, and Bishop Leroy Hanna program coordinator.

Fernander, who previously served on the previous Christian Council board, said he offered himself for the top post because he thought it was a good time for him to step forward to continue the work started by Dr. Patterson, who served for two terms.

“The council, I believe, is one of the voices that speaks directly to the consciousness of the nation, and I believe that I could lend my expertise in some of the areas of social justice and some of the areas of academics, so that we can strengthen the council to do more visible and more meaningful events that can help develop the direction the country is going in.”

The bishop emphasizes a Christ-centered message of deliverance and restoration for every man.

An academician, Fernander said that alone brings a level of strength to the council. He earned an associate of science degree in electronic technology from Success Training College; a bachelor of science degree in industrial and aeronautical technology from Tennessee State University; a bachelor of theology from American Baptist Theological Seminary; a master’s of business administration from Tennessee State University; and a doctorate of philosophy from Louisiana Baptist University.

He also holds the posts of executive secretary of the National Baptist Missionary and Educational Convention; he’s a board member of the Bahamas Agricultural and Industrial Corporation (BAIC), board of region member for New Covenant College, and district chaplain for Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.

“I sit on a lot of boards of educational institutions beyond the borders of The Bahamas, and I’ve done a lot of groundwork for other places in the United States. And so what I hope to do with the strengths I bring is the ability to get some things done and to bring some visible presence, and some people who have done it in other parts of the world, and they can help us develop our way. I have those connections and I have those abilities. I think we can get it done in The Commonwealth of The Bahamas and be stronger for it,” said Fernander.

The general election

With the country heading into the general election, the council chief said he stands in the scripture.

“Proverbs 16:33 tells us that all of us have our opportunity to make our motion to do our vote, but these things are in the hands of the Lord, and so in the view of the council, obviously we as a nation take this stuff [election] seriously, and we are excited about it — and we should be. And we should enjoy it, but we should also be respectful that everybody may not have the same opinion or party, but they are entitled to that, and that’s why we work so hard on a democracy. A democracy says everybody’s vote is important, so, as a people and as a council, we ask that we take this seriously and that we stop defaming the character of each other, and let’s do the business of nation building. And after we’ve done our vote, on May 11, let’s work together with whomever God has allowed to be our prime minister and our new government to build this country.”

The Christian Council was established in 1943 with a mean purpose to encourage stronger family relationships to the war veterans; promote an understanding and trust between the various churches in the country; to witness to the Christian community; to provide moral and spiritual leadership for the Christian community; and partner with government agencies and non-government organizations in promoting unity and harmony against the citizenry.

“We’re really an organization that was first constituted not to be as visible as people think we are today. We were really simply to speak to governments about positions — positions were brought to the council and they were asked the opinion of the heads of denominations. [But] we have walked into a new day as it relates to the Christian Council, but our constitution helps us realize that we are really to promote Christian values in The Commonwealth of The Bahamas,” said Fernander.

He hopes the council will not only have a national impact, but a community one as well. And as he takes on this new role, he understands that sometimes traditional borders must be broken in order to impact people of different backgrounds, cultures and denominations.

“The work of the council must be seen and felt in as many lives as possible. And through love and support, the lives of hurting people would be improved.”

Fernander is married to Calpurnia Fernander. They have two children, Caleb and De’lyn.



