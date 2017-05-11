I’m sure that many as they approach a long tunnel either while driving an automobile or traveling in a train, get a bit apprehensive as the light dims and we can only see a small speck of light way off in the distance at the end of the tunnel. I know that when I traveled a whole lot by train all over the British Isles, in Ireland and in Europe many years ago, I did not like it when the train entered a long tunnel. I also remember that there was a feeling of relief, of release perhaps too, as the train eventually emerged from the long tunnel and the light once again illuminated all of the coaches of the train.

Well my friend, this is really an analogy of what life can be all about. Sometimes as we travel the road of life we will come to a tunnel of problems which causes us to temporarily lose sight of the light to guide us forward toward our goals and objectives. However, if we don’t stop or postpone our journey, but instead press forward in the dark, eventually we will start to see a little speck of light at the end of our problems, which continues to get brighter and brighter as we forge forward, never ever even for a brief moment losing sight in our mind’s eye of our ultimate target, success city.

Yes my friend, even though you’re passing through a tunnel of problems right now, provided you don’t stop in the tunnel but keep pressing forever forward, as the title of today’s article puts it, you’ll notice the light is getting brighter as you approach the end of your problems and emerge once again into the sunshine of success.

• Think about it!

