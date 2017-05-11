A mother does not have to be biological

“The watchman opens the gate for him, and the sheep listen to his voice. He calls his own sheep by name and leads them out. When he has brought out all his own, he goes on ahead of them, and his sheep follow him because they know his voice. But they will never follow a stranger; in fact, they will run away from him because they do not recognize a stranger’s voice.” – John 10:3-5





This coming Sunday many people around the world will celebrate Mother’s Day. This is a special day here in The Bahamas. Mothers are showered with accolades, thanks, gifts and words of appreciation from their children and well-wishers.

Anna Marie Jarvis, an American woman, established this special day in memory of her mother, Ann Jarvis, who died on May 9, 1905. She held the first Mother’s Day service at Andrew’s Methodist Episcopal Church in Grafton, West Virginia, May 12, 1907.

Mother’s Day became an official day of recognition in the United States on May 8, 1914. The U.S. Congress passed a law designating the second Sunday in May as Mother’s Day.

Mothers are special. They do special things. For the most part, loving mothers do not abandon their children. They fall down many times in their attempt to care and provide for their children.

I have seen mothers deprive themselves to the point of going hungry, just to ensure that their children have an education or clothes on their backs. I have seen them sick to the point of being near to death’s door, yet they carry on because they consider their children’s needs more important than their own health.

The above text talks about the shepherd. A shepherd cares for and protects his sheep. He risks his life to defend his sheep from ferocious animals.

In a sense, a mother is similar to a shepherd. She would lay down her life for her children. She cuddles and embraces them when they are despondent or have fears. When they are ill, she will stay up the whole night seeing to their needs.

The text says the shepherd’s sheep know his voice. When he calls they come to him and follow him wherever he would lead them. So is it with a mother and her children. She knows them and they know her voice.

Have you ever been on the beach on a summer’s day when there are crowds of children playing about? Each mother on that beach can pick her child out from among the crowd. The child knows the mother’s voice and harkens to her call.

Mothers are very special. They are angels from God, given to us to guide and teach us that which is good and right.

Even though it is good to do so on Mother’s Day, don’t wait for Mothers’ Day to say thanks to your mother or the person you know as mother. Don’t wait until she is dead and gone and then become a nuisance at her funeral, as if you so loved her. Take time out throughout the year to say thanks to your mother, if she is alive. If she is deceased, place a white carnation on her grave.

I am aware that many children did not grow up with a mother. Many children never knew their birth mothers. Notwithstanding that, they have had surrogate mothers, stepmothers, grandmothers, great grandmothers, aunts, sisters and strangers. These people have cared for and nurtured them.

If that is so, then you have or have had a mother. A mother does not have to be biological. She is anyone who cared for and nurtured a child.

When I was quite young I knew of many surrogate mothers. A good number of my friends were reared by a surrogate mother. These women provided a care equal to any mother.

Happy Mother’s Day to all mothers — biological or surrogate. Amen.





