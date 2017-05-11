Rahming Brothers to honor mothers

Rosalee Rahming is no longer around for her sons to shower her with gifts on the day set aside to honor mothers, so the Rahming Brothers, an a cappella gospel group, have for many years blessed other mothers with their gift of song, and will continue to show love and celebrate mothers with their annual Rahming Brothers Mother’s Day Concert.

William, Chris, James, Clarence Jr., Bennett and Prince will headline Sunday’s concert to show love and celebrate mothers; 25 of whom will also be honored on the evening, along with former Cooling Waters lead singer, Washington Williams.

It will be the Rahming Brothers’ 15th Mother’s Day concert.

“Our mother is passed on and gone, and one of the things we think about is that she’s no longer here for us to do some stuff for her, and there are so many people who are behind the scenes, and a lot of people don’t recognize, so we use the opportunity to host a Mother’s Day concert to honor mothers, and to expose our music as the Rahming Brothers,” he said.

The Rahming Brothers will be joined by Samantha Gooden, Shaback, Shanique Thurston and Williams at the concert, which will take place at Evangelistic Temple, Collins Avenue at 7 p.m. DJ Godson will also be performing.

“We want people to come out expecting a glorious time in the Lord,” said Bennett. “We are the costars in this event; God is the real star. But we want people to leave this concert saying they can’t wait for next year’s,” said Rahming.

The a cappella group will sing popular songs coupled with a few surprises.

The concert is anticipated to last approximately two and a half hours. Bennett said they don’t want to go beyond that time frame because Mother’s Day can be a long and hard day for people who have a lot of functions to attend, like church in the morning, brunch at midday, and then their concert, where they will get to enjoy “good ol’ gospel” singing.

Tickets for the concert are $20 per person; part proceeds from the concert will go to Every Child Counts in Abaco, a school for special needs children.

Bennett said it’s important for them to give back, as they realize funding is limited. He said institutions need support.

“We used to do it for Cat Island, but we moved to assist Andros last year and Abaco this year. Each year we find a home to give some help to; and it’s important because a lot of times people need help, and we may not know that, but we reach out in any event to help people.”

The Rahming Brothers group is comprised of six brothers — William, Chris, James, Clarence Jr., Bennett and Prince. They are just a part of Bishop Clarence and Rosalee Rahming’s clan, which consists of eight brothers altogether and 14 children all told. The eldest Rahming child, Edmond, sings with the Lassie Doh Boys and is 71. The youngest brother is 45.

Within the Rahming Brothers group, William is the eldest and Bennett refers to himself as the 7/11 child; he’s the seventh son and 11th Rahming child overall.

The Rahming Brothers, who hail from Bennett’s Harbour, Cat Island, started singing officially in 2004. More than a decade later, Bennett says they remain together because of their love for one another as brothers.

“We did not plan to have a group named the Rahming Brothers, but we grew up in a home where our father encouraged us to live as one through his teachings and talent nights, and that is why we’re still together.”

It’s a togetherness he said he would like to see fostered in all families, even if that family is comprised of many cousins.

“There are some families that don’t have as much brothers like we do. Some families perhaps only have two brothers and a lot of cousins and stuff; so if it’s not brothers, it can be family members and even friends. The kind of thing we do we would like to see happen to everybody,” he said.

BTC will be the title sponsor for this year’s concert at which four mothers from BTC will be honored.

“We are happy to partner with the Rahming Brothers for their annual Mother’s Day concert. They are one of the greatest gospel groups in the country and a staple in our society. They’ve hosted this event for over 15 years now, recognizing mothers who are making an impact in our churches, schools and communities,” said BTC.



