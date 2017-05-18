Sir Orville Turnquest’s intriguing book on the Duke of Windsor’s years in The Bahamas

“Love, love alone caused King Edward to leave the throne. I say, love, love, love, love, love alone caused King Edward to leave the throne.”

This Bahamian ballad, made famous in the 40s and 50s by great Bahamian musicians such as the late George Symonette and Blind Blake made reference to an event of tremendous historical significance — the abdication of the British throne by King Edward VII. His leaving the throne of what was one of the most powerful nations of the world because of his love for Ms. Wallis Simpson, a twice divorced American, proved highly controversial and earth shattering. The romance of the Windsors must be ranked with Isaac and Rebekah, Anthony and Cleopatra, David and Bathsheba and Romeo and Juliet as amongst the greatest love stories of humankind!

Many books have been written over the years about this great love story. Now, Sir Orville Turnquest has released a new book on what he describes as “at once the scandal of the century and the love story of the age”. Entitled “What Manner of Man is This?” it focuses on the five-year tenure of the Duke of Windsor as governor of The Bahamas from August 8, 1940 to May 2, 1945.

Taking into consideration that many books have already been written about the duke and his wife, one is left to wonder why Sir Orville has elected to write yet another, more than half-a-century later. Well, Sir Sidney Poitier explains in his insightful foreword:

“What makes this book stand out from the many books about the Duke and Duchess of Windsor is that when Sir Orville describes the hard life that the majority of black Bahamians experienced during those years —the racist culture; the lack of good education; the subsistence-level jobs, if they were even lucky enough to have one; the dire living conditions; and the lack of full voting rights and adequate representation to address these very issues — he speaks knowledgeably and with the authenticity that only someone from that time can provide.” (p. xix)

The most convincing rationale is confirmed by the author himself in presenting his own reason for making this amazing literary contribution.

Now, if there is any Bahamian alive today who is eminently qualified to write authentically and authoritatively about the Windsor years, it is Sir Orville Turnquest. The second son of the late Mr. Robert Turnquest, businessman and pioneer Bahamian entrepreneur, and his wife, Gwendolyn, he is among that small group of Bahamian senior citizens who has first-hand knowledge of that interesting period of our history. He testifies, “As a black Bahamian, I was an 11-year-old student in August 1940 when the Duke of Windsor was sworn in as the 55th governor of the Colony of The Bahamas.” (p. xxiii)

It is therefore with the most vivid strokes and authority that Sir Orville records the pivotal event informing the content of this book — the abdication of King Edward VII. With attention to the intriguing details, the writer describes it, quoting the immortal farewell address of the king who, after only 10 months on the throne of the mighty British Empire, gave it up, confessing to the nation and, indeed, the world, “…but you must believe me when I tell you that I have found it impossible to carry the heavy burden of responsibility and discharge my duties as king as I would wish to do without the help and support of the woman I love”. (p. 12)

The abdication of the king on December 10, 1936, was so shocking to the people of England that it sent shockwaves throughout the world. It was the first time in many centuries that a monarch had given up the throne because of his love for a woman who was not only a commoner, but also a divorcee. In this act he broke with tradition and with the tenets of the Church of England, which prohibited divorce. The idea then, of the King of England, temporal head of the Church of England, being married to a divorcee was unthinkable. It is not surprising, therefore, that one of the strongest opponents to the marriage of the king was the Archbishop of Canterbury.

The abdication speech of the king, which so shocked the world must have been especially heart-wrenching for the people of The Bahamas, a small colony of that mighty multi-national grouping of nations. The writer vividly recalls a gentleman known as Mr. E. Wells repeating verbatim the abdication speech. With poetic eloquence, he captured all the pathos, shock and earth-shattering power of that address. Such then, was the effect of the abdication of the king upon the people of the then colony of The Bahamas.

Upon abdication, the king became the Duke of Windsor, immediately succeeded by his younger brother, who was crowned King George VI, father of the present reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II.

Not long after his abdication, the Duke of Windsor married Simpson, who became the Duchess of Windsor. After three years virtually “in exile” in Europe, the Duke of Windsor was appointed governor of The Bahamas.

Evidently, “the powers that be” in the mother country of the vast, mighty empire considered his appointment to a small colony a sort of banishment service in a land far away from England. But the inhabitants viewed it quite the opposite. Indeed, they felt honored and excited at the prospect of a former king of the empire serving as governor of their little colony!

The arrival, then of the Duke and Duchess of Windsor late in 1940s marked the beginning of an exciting and historic era in the history of The Bahamas. Indeed their arrival and the designation of The Bahamas as a training ground for the Royal Air Force during World War II catapulted The Bahamas from obscurity into world prominence. The Windsors left The Bahamas in 1945, when World War II ended.

Sir Orville does not attempt to write a biography of the Duke of Windsor. It would be impossible to do so in a comparatively small volume. The writer seeks to give a detailed account of the five eventful years that the duke spent as governor of The Bahamas. And in seeking to carry out this objective, Sir Orville succeeds admirably.

The book is divided not into chapters, but into three main sections: Part 1: His Appointment; Part 2: His Tenure; Part 3: His Legacy and the epilogue.

The book, written in an easy-to-read style, may truly be described as a literary gem. The grammar is impeccable. No embarrassing typos or misspellings mar its quintessential excellence. Of course, no less is expected in a work by one who has earned a reputation “as orator, top litigator and esteemed elder statesman” as Sir Sidney emphasizes. (p. xx) For, Sir Orville is a meticulous person who would not let anything but the best be published under his signature.

Interestingly, Sir Orville tells the story not only of the five-year tenure of the Duke of Windsor as governor, but also those of other outstanding personalities of that exciting era. Thus, he records the meteoric rise of Sir Milo Butler to political prominence in The Bahamas. Most interesting is Sir Orville’s account of the activities of another of the leading black politicians — C. R. Walker. (pp. 81-96)

In what must be the most detailed account of the contribution of this great Bahamian to be found anywhere, Sir Orville describes, with the freshness of an eyewitness, the tremendous contribution that Dr. Walker made to the advancement of black Bahamians, one which is often forgotten. Especially historic was the meeting in which this diminutive physician politician “from Over-the-Hill” courageously represented the oppressed workers of The Bahamas before the former king of England.

Sir Orville does not limit his narrative to black leaders from Over-the-Hill. He devotes space to telling the stories and mentioning the words and deeds of wealthy white Bahamians and expatriates who played dominant positions during the Windsor era. These included white Bahamian politicians such as Walter K. Moore, AK Solomon, R.G. Collins and R.W. Sawyer. Among other expatriates in The Bahamas was Sir Harry Oakes, a wealthy Canadian who made The Bahamas his home after the Canadian government hiked taxes on his vast holdings. His murder ended a colorful career in which he invested heavily in property in The Bahamas. The crime sent shock waves throughout the community and beyond. As Sir Orville points out, “The murder of Sir Harry Oakes will forever be remembered as one of the infamous crimes of the century which marred the Windsor years in The Bahamas. Sir Harry’s positive impact on the development of The Bahamas left residents from all sectors of society feeling a strong sense of gratitude to this great benefactor, and providing a suitable tribute to his memory was a prevalent topic of discussion many months after his death.” (pp. 128-129)

Sir Orville, besides his vivid accounts of prominent individuals, also recounts major events of The Windsor Years. The writer includes historical and geographical observations about The Bahamas (pp. 25-26), the Bay Street fire (pp. 97-100), the Contract and the Project (pp. 112). In the process, Sir Orville offers most useful, highly informative facts. For instance, many Bahamians speak of the Burma Road Riot, but how many of them know how that tumultuous event got its name?

Sir Orville explains that the road on which the riot erupted was named Burma Road after the retreat by the British from the Japanese along the main supply route to Burma from China — the “Burma Road”. (p. 76)

Careful attention is given to giving the exact dates of historical events. For instance, after the abdication of King Edward, Sir Orville notes that his brother, King George VI, began his reign at 1:52 p.m. on December 11, 1936. (p. 15)

Sir Orville has given us not only a literary gem, but also a historical treasure.

Besides being a legal luminary, Sir Orville is a deeply religious man who served for decades as chancellor of the Anglican Diocese of The Bahamas and Turks and Caicos Islands. He once pointed out to me that the two professions (the priesthood and law) are closely related.

This religious perspective is reflected in the book’s title, “What Manner of Man is This?”

Those who know their Bibles will readily recognize that it is based upon the response of the disciples when Christ calmed the storm on the Sea of Galilee. Indeed, the relevant verse is included in the introductory section of this literary gem: “And they feared exceedingly, and said one to another, ‘What manner of man is this, that even the wind and sea obey him?’” (Mark 4:41)

Judging from the title, one might be led to think that the writer would present a portrait of the Duke of Windsor as a Christ-like saintly character, a paragon of virtue and worthy of hero worship, but not so, not at all. Rather, Sir Orville, while giving credit to the royal governor, his efforts to get to know the people at the beginning of his tenure, and his statesmanlike handling of the Burma Road Riot, including appointing The Russell Commission to suggest reforms, also draws attention to his human frailties and faults, notably the observation that both the duke and duchess were condescending in their attitude to Bahamians. (pp. 139-145)

Thus, Sir Orville succeeds in presenting the reader with a balanced appraisal of the Duke of Windsor, detailing his virtues without omitting his vices.

Because of its superb literary and historical standard, there can be no doubt that Mrs. Eileen Carron, publisher/editor of The Tribune is right in asserting, “This is an historical work of a period in our country that should be in every Bahamian school.”

There are certain features of this book which are unique and very pleasing to the thoughtful reader.

For instance, Sir Orville dedicates this wonderful literary contribution to his wife and lifelong partner, the late Lady Edith Thompson-Turnquest. Surely, a king who left his throne because of his great love should dedicate the same to the woman he loves. Who cannot be touched by such an expression of love?

In the same vein, with refreshing humility, Sir Orville expresses his appreciation to those who helped him in the production of this wonderful book — Rowena Symonette, his loyal administrative assistant, and Diane Gedymin, editorial assistant.

Another useful feature is the fact that the references are placed at the bottom of each page. In this regard, it may be described as reader friendly; for the reader is spared the somewhat irritating need to hunt for references placed at the end of a chapter or even at the end of a book. Moreover, there can be no doubt that those interested in engaging in further research would be delighted that Sir Orville has supplied a useful bibliography. (pp. 159-161)

If there is any deficiency in this excellent literary work, it is the lack of an index. In a comprehensive contribution, touching on so many characters and events, an index would be most useful. Presumably this can be corrected as it is described as a first edition.

Generally speaking, there can be no doubt that Sir Orville Turnquest has written a book of superb literary and historical work. When he graciously presented a copy to former Prime Minister Perry Christie, Christie thanked him, expressed the desire to read in due course Sir Orville’s account of his own story. I am at one with Christie in encouraging Sir Orville to tell us the story of his life.

Let us, however, concentrate upon the great benefits to be derived from reading carefully Sir Orville’s contribution, which is available to us now. The fruits of 11 years of painstaking research and writing, and decades of careful reflection, “What Manner of Man is This?” combines accuracy of an historical research project or doctoral dissertation with the intrigue of a mystery novel. The personalities are described in vivid detail. The events move rapidly, leaving the reader to go on to the next page with great anticipation. Indeed, any reader would totally agree with Dame Ivy Dumont (herself, a former governor general) in her endorsement: “Wow! What a fascinating story! With simple, yet powerful language the author has captured the essence of the life and times of the period factually, graphically and sensitively. A great read!”

Title: “What Manner of Man Is This?”

Author/Writer: Sir Orville Turnquest

Publisher: Grant’s Town Press

Place: Nassau, Bahamas

Date: 2016

Cost: $30

Available at: Logos Book Store and other book stores in Nassau



