How to deal with people who are grieving

I’ve observed that far too many people are insensitive toward persons who are grieving the loss of a loved one. They ask too many questions or the wrong questions. They do not know how to provide support without interrogation. They do not appreciate the value of silence. The truth is they cause more pain and misery to the grieving.

In The Bahamas, many people are dying due to lifestyle illnesses at a very young age. This is one reason people become inquisitive in ways they should not. This is the time for restraint.

To support the grieving person, you should first be there. Quickly go to the person and ensure your support and understanding. However, if the person is not a relative or very close friend, do not rush to the home or hospital. Give time and space to the relatives and close friends. You may never be able to visit the family, but you can send an email, call or send a condolence card. Second, when you arrive, express your condolences and sadness. If you are not aware what really happened you many ask: “Would you like to tell me what happened?” Leave it up to the person to decide what to say or not say. Do not probe. Then sit and be silent. Silence is most valuable. Singing of songs or continuous prayers are not always appropriate or helpful. Some religious folks do not know what to say or do, so they feel that singing and praying would be the best. That is not always true. Silence and your presence are much more healing. Yes, singing can be soothing, but not always. Be discerning.

When a church member or a popular community member dies, it is best that the leader take charge and guide the congregation in processing the unexpected loss. This would be that the leader should, as quickly as possible after the death, call a meeting where direct and clear information is given about the death. This is done with the permission of the family. The leader should also request that gossip and slander are not created because of one’s own suspicion of the reason the person died.

One difficult loss to respond to is when there is an unexpected death of a young or vibrant person. In these cases the grieving may go far beyond the family and may extend to the neighbors and community.

Several years ago I wrote: “We all grieve when a loved one, friend or acquaintance dies. It is always painful to face the death of someone you know. Unfortunately, many do not understand the dynamics of grief, thus when trying to help someone to heal they cause more pain and suffering. They expect the one who is grieving to ‘snap out of it’ or to get over it. The truth is you never get over it. On the other hand, you can learn how to cope and how to resume a normal life even when facing loss.

It is important to note that people mourn when there is a loss of anything — not just of a relative or friend, but also the loss of the ability to function the way they always do. For example: children lose baby teeth, a pet dies, a child graduates from high school, a lover abandons you, a friend leaves you, a relative moves away, a spouse succumbs to cancer, retirement occurs, you are fired from the job, a leg is amputated.

When someone dies who was ill, we do mourn, but the intensity of the loss might not be as great as when there is unexpected death. This brings me to the topic of complicated grief, which occurs when there is an unexpected or violent death; suicide of a loved one; lack of a support system or friendships; traumatic childhood experiences, such as abuse or neglect, childhood separation anxiety; being close to or dependent on the deceased; being unprepared for the death; in the case of a child’s death, the number of remaining children, and lack of resilience or adaptability to life changes.

We must be more sensitive and understanding with someone who is grieving. Avoid saying things that can cause further pain. Avoid saying ‘God knows best’; ‘Just pray about it’; ‘Snap out of it’; ‘Don’t cry’; or ‘Don’t talk about it anymore’. These are myths and unrealistic expectations when grieving. Just be there for the person. Allow them to grieve. Encourage them to talk about their loss. Encourage them to cry and feel their pain. This is best for recovery.

• Barrington H. Brennen is a marriage and family therapist and board certified clinical psychotherapist. Send your questions or comments to barringtonbrennen@gmail.com or write to P.O. Box CB-13019, Nassau, The Bahamas, or visit www.soencouragement.org or call 242-327-1980 or 242-477-4002.



