The message from the 2017 general election

On May 10th Bahamians exercised their democratic right and duty in electing a new government. We celebrate the fact that the election was once again a peaceful exercise. That is something that cannot be taken for granted in a world and local environment of recurring violence.

The election underscored the fact that governments must be attentive to the will of the people and cognizant of the fact that they are elected to serve the people. Both the PLP and FNM have served the country with distinction at times and have also failed at times. We trust that both parties will continue to focus on the best interests of the country and its citizenry above all else, knowing that we must move forward, onward, upward together.

The election also underscored the shift in Bahamian politics as elections appear to be decided by issues rather than personalities and party loyalties. While there are large loyalty bases within the two major parties, elections now seem to be decided more by the growing group that focuses on issues rather than parties. Factors such as accountability and transparency have come to the forefront, replacing gimmicks and handouts as primary motivators for voters. It has also become clear that Bahamians hand their leaders a mandate and if that mandate is not fulfilled they are “fired” by the people. This is as it should be in a democracy.

I trust that this lesson is not lost on the new government. People will expect you to live up to your word. If you have made a promise, they expect you to deliver. And if you are unable to deliver, to explain why before the matter becomes critical. We should never have to confront leadership to account for things such as VAT or other financial issues. Accounting and reporting should be built into the process. If there is a deficit, and a promise that the deficit will be reduced, we should see a report on where spending cuts took place. And if there are mitigating factors, we should be alerted to them rather than having to demand reporting and accounting. Trustworthiness, transparency and accountability are words that will never again leave the public domain in The Bahamas.

This fact is of vital importance to citizens of the Kingdom of God, who are obligated to “seek first the Kingdom” and prioritize the agenda of God above every other agenda. The principles outlined in the Bible are simple, time-tested and proven principles that can stand the test of any era.

The 10 Commandments provide us a standard to live by.

The Golden Rule is a simple standard that we all know works.

It has been proven that righteousness exalts a nation, but sin, vice, corruption and carnality will sink any people. We as believers must make these standards the issue of every campaign, every decision and every circumstance. We are called to be ambassadors, and ambassadors simply represent the principles, values and programs of their headquarters or home country, which for us is Heaven.

Jesus said emphatically, “Your Kingdom come, Your will be done on earth as it is in Heaven”. This holds true for every believer — that the governing system and principles of heaven should be applied to earth and in so doing we will see the abundant, fruitful life that Jesus spoke about.

Jobs and physical goods help us to live, but the true essence of life is in our hearts. If our hearts are impure and vile, things will never help us, no matter how much we acquire, because we don’t need things to enjoy life. We need life to enjoy things.

As we enter a new era with new leadership, I trust that the message of this election is not lost on our new leaders and that they enter this period with the understanding that they must be responsive to the needs of the Bahamian people or face a similar fate in the next election. The issues of priority remain the following in my estimation:

• Accountability

• Transparency

• Responsiveness

• Righteousness

• Opportunity

• Virtue and values

• Integrity

The results of the election do not mean an immediate turnaround for the country. It may mean a halt to us going in the wrong direction, but our problems are too deep to solve via an election. Our national problems are deep-rooted and will take a long time to be righted, and a longer time to be corrected and formulated into a meaningful redemption plan. Despite this reality, we must begin somewhere and the process has begun. It is now up to the people to ensure that those who lead us live up to their promises or the process will be repeated in just a few years.

I wish the new government the best in pursuing what is right for The Bahamas and will be there to let them know if, or when, they err. I am, first and foremost, a representative of the government of heaven and stand as a citizen of heaven first (and its clearly outlined principles and agenda), and citizen of The Bahamas second.

I love my country, but I love God before all. March on to glory, Bahama Land.

