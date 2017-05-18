Persistency plus consistency

As all of my valued readers will be aware of, these article are all about getting ahead in life, they’re about succeeding at all that you undertake. Now having spent some time setting one’s individual goals for all areas of one’s overall life, then the real work begins as one strives day by day to achieve these well thought out objectives in a given time frame.

However, there will be days on which everything does not go too well, to put it mildly. So at times like these when so many things seem to upset the apple cart, to use a popular phrase, we have to learn not to quit as our inner, basic instinct seems to be urging us to do, but instead, we have to persist in the pursuit of our goals, if success is to be obtained in the end. Yes indeed, there’s absolutely no doubt about it whatsoever — if you want to be successful, across the board, you’ve simply got to be persistent.

But D. Paul, believe me I do try to be persistent at times, but then I come up against another problem and so often quit trying when this happens. So here’s where the second most important word in today’s title comes in, namely consistency. Yes my friend, if you wish to continually succeed in life, you must obviously be consistent in all that you do. There’s absolutely no point whatsoever in being persistent for a brief period of time and then quitting when the next problem appears. This will not work.

Yes, my friend, the two words in today’s title are very important for all would-be-achievers to take due note of, and, of course, as I have highlighted here today, one without the other will not work. In other words, being persistent for a little while and then quitting will result in repeated failures at all that you undertake. So always remember, to be successful you need to be both persistent plus consistent.

• Think about it!

