Two honored by WOIA

  Irene Davis, with the gifts she received from World Overcomers International Association. PHOTO: VICTORIA MOSS


Published: May 18, 2017

Hard work and selflessness never go unnoticed. It was with this in mind that Irene Davis, of Harbour Island, and Carolyn Moss, from Upper Bogue, North Eleuthera, were honored by World Overcomers International Association (WOIA).

Davis, who is known as a prayer warrior, is said to be a second mother and teacher to many children at Harbour Island Day Care. She also served in various capacities at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church and Rectory.

Moss showed her love by feeding and counseling people who showed up on her doorstep, and offered her house as a haven of rest to many. It is said that even the neighborhood cats would gather at her door because she fed them several times daily. Moss, who is retiring from her post as catechist at St. Joseph Church, was also the leader of the mother’s club, and her local branch of the Red Cross.

“These women have proven to be worthy of the recognition as virtuous and blessed women of God. Undoubtedly, they are deserving of recognition,” said Victoria Moss, WOIA president.

 

 


