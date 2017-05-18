Take comfort in the Lord

“Do not let your hearts be troubled. Trust in God; trust also in me. In my father’s house are many rooms; if it were not so, I would have told you. I am going there to prepare a place for you. And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come back and take you to be with me that you also may be where I am.” – John 14:1-4

God sent his son into the world to overcome sin and the devil. Yes, Jesus came into the world to save sinners. To do so, He suffered through a painful death on a cruel and shameful cross. Because He died and was resurrected from the grave, we can worship God with confidence and thanksgiving.

“Do not let your hearts be troubled,” Jesus said. These are words of comfort that were spoken to His sorrowing disciples. These are also words of comfort to us who suffer sorrow today.

The disciples obviously were fearful and troubled when their Lord informed them of His impending departure. Christ took notice of it. Even though it might not have appeared in their demeanor, He knew their hearts and what they were feeling.

He knows our hearts even before we become aware of what we feel. Therefore, He comes to us and gives us the peace that brings comfort. Our Lord knows when we are troubled and need comfort. He is aware of our secret, undiscovered sorrow. He knows not only how we are afflicted, but how we stand affected under our afflictions.

His meeting with them took place a short time before His arrest, great suffering and death. He had told them that He would be going away from them for some time. This departure he spoke about would be marred with suffering, abuse and degradation.

It would be like a sword in their bones when they witnessed Him inhumanely abused and put to death. As He spoke to them they were overcome with fear, loneliness and disappointment. It was difficult for them to fathom what He was imparting to them.

His leaving would leave them shamefully disappointed. They had seen Him as the one who would deliver Israel from her oppressors and set up His earthly kingdom in secular glory.

With His going away, they would think themselves deserted. To part with their messiah would mean total ruin for them. His departure would be a loss of hope.

Jesus felt their sorrow and grief, their disappointment and their fading hope. Therefore, He spoke these words of comfort to them.

They did not know and understand it at the time; however, His departure would accomplish all they had expected for Israel, though not in a secular sense. Through His crucifixion, He would set up His spiritual kingdom, which has no end.

In His death, suffering and resurrection, He would deliver Israel and all who would believe in His name. He was making it possible for places — dwelling places to be prepared. He was going to redeem people from their sins by paying for them with His life.

Thus He would make them righteous and acceptable in God’s sight. His death, resurrection, and ascension were all part of the one act of going back to the Father to prepare a place for His followers and all who believe in His name.

He said, “And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come back and take you to be with me that you may be where I am.” Like the disciples, we too can take comfort in Christ and His promise.

We have been redeemed, chosen, and sanctified. When others are overwhelmed with sorrow, we can take comfort in the Lord. Let the sinner far away from God tremble in fear. They do not have the comfort of the cross. We have been baptized into His death and resurrection. We have a lasting hope which is ours for all eternity.

Through Christ we are brought into a covenant with God. Therefore, by believing in Christ as the mediator between God and man, our belief in God becomes comfortable. Consequently, when death comes for us all one day, we have the comforting words of Jesus, “And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come back and take you to be with me that you may be where I am.” Amen.

