Calvary Deliverance Church to host fourth Annual Prayer Conference

An understanding of the power of prayer, how people should pray, why they pray and the results of prayer will be explored during Calvary Deliverance Church’s fourth annual prayer conference.

Speaking on the topics will be apostles Brenda Pratt, Anthony Chisholm and Reno Johnson at the conference hosted by Bishop-elect James Newry and his wife, Elder Queenie Newry.

“Understanding the significance of unity, this is why the family of Calvary Deliverance invite you to come and join forces along with us, as one can chase 1,000; two can put 10,000 to flight. Imagine when we all get together what can happen against the kingdom of darkness,” said Newry.

“The body of Christ must make prayer a priority to gain strength and become fruitful. Basic scriptural principles, such as unity, genuine love, forgiveness and service must be evident. Although prayer, evangelistic and revival meetings seem trite and old-fashioned, it is a much-needed commodity for our daily lives,” he said.

“Yes, there is hope for all of the challenges we face. The paradigm for success in ministry and our lives is Christ. When we gather for prayer and invite the Lord Jesus Christ in and under His authority, only then can we be restored, resolve conflicts and the ills facing our country today. Welcoming His presence is the only way for our churches and families to enjoy something of the life of heaven here on earth.

Under the theme “Powered By Prayer,” the conference will be held June 6–8 at Calvary Deliverance Church, East Street south at 7 p.m.