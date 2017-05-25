Christ the King chorale to explore the evolution of gospel music during annual concert

The roots and the evolution of gospel music will be explored when the contemporary gospel chorale of Christ The King church hosts its annual concert.

The chorale, along with guest performers Shaback, Pastor Necole Watson, Anna Calixte, Minister John Darville and Shenecia Swann, through their music, will take patrons across a musical landscape, beginning with what was originally known as “negro spirituals”. They will learn about legends like Thomas Dorsey, known as the “father” of gospel music, and how that genre grew and eventually became famous with names like James Cleveland and Andre Crouch. The concert will culminate with what is known today as contemporary gospel, featuring works by Hezekiah Walker and JJ Hairston.

“We want to do a bit more than simply entertain our audience. We want to create in them a deeper appreciation about how this wonderful musical genre came about,” said chorale member Odia Richardson. “We want to showcase some of the names and songs which paved the way towards today’s manifestation of the music.”

The concert will be held under the theme “The Journey: The Evolution of Gospel Music” on Sunday, May 28 in the parish hall at Christ the King church at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased from chorale members or the church office.