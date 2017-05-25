Grand Bahama to host international conference of ministers’ wives and ministers’ widows

Ministers’ wives and their spouses, along with ministers’ widows and their families, will come together for fellowship, teaching and spiritual enrichment at the 77th annual Convention of the International Association of Ministers’ Wives and Ministers’ Widows.

The convention will be held at the Our Lucaya Hotel, June 17–23 in Freeport, Grand Bahama.

Delegates will experience a time of fun and relaxation while in Grand Bahama, but their agenda, which will cater to the entire ministerial family on a spiritual and holistic level, will also include a husband’s worship service, worship at local churches, international officers’ reception, communion service, island tours and classes.

Founded in 1941 by Dr. Elizabeth Coles Bouey, the organization is comprised of ministers’ wives and widows from 103 denominations, with chapters in 41 U.S. states, the District of Columbia and 18 nations on five continents.

Elder Vernita Josey, of Commonwealth Baptist Church in New Providence, is the organization’s international vice president at large and general chairperson for the convention.

Reverend Sherry Collie is the organization’s national president and co-chairperson for the conference.

This is the third time the conference is being hosted in The Bahamas. The 50th convention was held on New Providence in 1990 under the administration of Dr. Shirley Alexander Hart, the fifth international president; the 67th convention was also held in Nassau in 2007, during the administration of Dr. Janie Charles Holmes, the seventh international president.

For further information contact Elder Vernita Josey, convention chairperson, at telephone 361-4138/ 324-0034; Rev. Dr. Sherry Collie, national president, at 341-1852/ 302-2059 or 395-0902; Minister Joyce Pinder, president, Grand Bahama chapter at 602-9578/ 727-2232 or Pastor Margaritta Munroe, public relations, at 374-5340/ 727-7071.