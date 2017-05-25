Date:
Four BTC employees honored at Rahming Brothers concert

  • BTC employees, from left, Jayde Knowles, Terry Moxey, Rochelle Dorsett and Sherry Rolle were among a number of women recognized at the Rahming Brothers Mother’s Day Concert. BTC


Published: May 25, 2017

BTC employees Jayde Knowles, Terry Moxey, Rochelle Dorsett and Sherry Rolle were among the mothers honored at the recent Rahming Brothers Mother’s Day Concert for their hard work in the community.

“In all honesty, this was a shocker, simply because I am not one of tho­se persons that are in the forefront,” said Rolle. “I am more of a behind-the-scenes kind of person, so I was pleasantly surprised.”

Knowles, the youngest of the four honorees, said she was uplifted and reassured that she was doing a good job.

“To be recognized along with the other mothers who had done so much is truly humbling. The best part of the night was to hear the achievements of so many different women in our society,” she said.

BTC was the title sponsor for the Rahming Brothers Mother’s Day Concert. Public Relations Manager Indira Collie said they were happy to support the Rahming Brothers this year, and to see four of their own mothers at BTC honored.

 

