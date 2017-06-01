CCC Young Adults Ministry strives to build more than just the Christ-centered man

Christ Community Church (CCC) has been involved in the spiritual development and growth of people in the community for more than two decades, and the church also does its part to equip people for every possible success in their professional lives; as such, the church’s young adults ministry will host a career development and resume resuscitation session to equip people for every possible success in their professional lives.

The purpose of the session is to help people develop and strengthen job-seeking skills as well as discover opportunities for a successful career.

Human resource professionals from AML Foods Limited, Doctors Hospital, Caribbean Bottling Co. and the Ministry of Education will address topics that include the interview process, attire, cover and follow-up letter development, individual assistance with resume development, personality and skill-set tests.

Resume building stations will be available, where people can have their resumes drafted on the spot, which will allow them to be more strategic with the direction they want to go in with their resumes.

The session will be held Saturday, June 3 at CCC Fellowship Hall, Bellot Road between noon and 2 p.m.

“We are excited about the future of our nation, particularly young persons, and are confident this session will equip them for every possible success in their professional lives,” said Shawnell McNeil, CCC’s young adults ministry leader.

“We found that young adults are challenged in our economic climate and, because of that, a lot of them are disillusioned and discouraged and aren’t thinking strategically on ways to empower themselves. To help them, CCC wants to host this program so young adults can have the competitive edge,” she said.

The session is open to all age groups.

“Our church’s mandate is to bring persons to God through multiplicities of methodologies, and we’re also interested in building families; so persons will need the capabilities to take care of their homes and to have a successful future, which is why this event is important. We’re also interested in the four facets that Christ emphasized — spiritual growth, physical growth, social growth and, of course, mental growth, so something like this was needed.”