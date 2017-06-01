Gilberta Thompson speaks to her quarter-life crisis in debut book

Take a random sample of young people, women and men, and zoom in on their lives. Are the majority hopelessly searching for acceptance while others are simply about desire fulfillment? Check to see if they are experiencing a crisis, unbeknownst to them. For most of them, there is probably an inability to accurately identify and express the inward feelings of stagnancy, uncertainty and insecurity. This is a crisis commonly known as the quarter-life crisis — a daunting place where transitioning from child to young adult can become confusing and even seem impossible. In this period, many young people make mistakes because of the lack of information available to assist them in defeating this crisis.

In her debut book, “I’m 25, Now What”, Gilberta Thompson discusses her quarter-life crisis. She candidly shares her testimony on how she overcame the crisis through her faith in God.

After years of feeling displaced and living a life contrary to God’s plan, she encountered Jesus Christ. Her life has never been the same, and it is her desire that all others are able to experience this freedom.

The three key areas that are discussed in-depth in her book include shifting an individual’s perceptions, identifying hindrances and overcoming through Jesus Christ. Thompson also gives strategies, tips and details on how readers can navigate from the quarter-life crisis to fulfilling one’s purpose.

“For years I was caught in the quarter-life crisis — longer than I needed, at that. Not only was I trapped, but I also noticed many of my friends and family entangled in the same trap,” she said.

“I’m 25, Now What” will be released on June 11 at Life Changers Ministries International at 6:30 p.m.