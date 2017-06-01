Thompson: No retreat, no surrender

A nation that is challenged daily by crime and anti-social behavior is The Bahamas of today, making for a country that is in “great pain”. This is because too many people do not care about the sanctity of life, and that people have a right to live, according to Reverend Dr. William Thompson, national president of the Bahamas National Baptist Missionary and Education Convention.

Thompson said a nation that was once tranquil, peaceful and the envy of the region is now challenged.

“Too many times people have to endure hearing of young men killed by gun violence on the streets,” he told members of the convention at the opening of their 82nd annual session held under the theme “The Militant Church: No Retreat, No Surrender” on Tuesday, at St. John’s Native Baptist Cathedral on Meeting Street.

Dr. Thompson told Baptists that God is calling them, as well as all Christians and citizens, to work together in an effort to rid the nation of the “diabolical scourge” that has invaded the country. Speaking specifically, he said the misuse of social media has sunk to a new low, as people use it as a vehicle to assassinate the characters of others and think of it as an accepted norm.

“The Lord Jesus Christ prophesied about the challenges of our days. He said there would be natural disasters, political turmoil and the spread of false teachings, [but] in the midst of this turmoil, the Lord Jesus Christ is calling us to pray for peace, to reach out to those who are suffering,” said Thompson.

He reminded them that the Baptist family plays an important role in the ministry of God’s kingdom and the development of the country.

“The existence and success of the Baptist convention bears a testimony to the gospel of our Lord Jesus Christ. We are from different congregations and contexts [and] naturally we are divided and separated from each other, but we have been brought together into one family through the blood of Jesus Christ our Lord. We are joined together by one Lord, one faith and one baptism. Our commitment to the unity of the Baptist convention family is rooted in the words of God in Ephesians 4:3-6, ‘Endeavoring to keep the unity of the spirit in the bond of peace. There is one body and one spirit, even as ye are called in one hope of your calling: One Lord, one faith, one baptism, one God and father of all, who is above all, and through all, and in you all’.”

The president also acknowledged Baptist pastors and church leaders, who he said are “working assiduously” to carry on the great commission.

“We who serve in the leadership of this great Baptist work have a great task of making every effort to keep the unity of the Christ spirit amongst us. We have been called to be patient with one another in the spirit of love so as to build this body of Baptist to the glory of our Lord Jesus Christ. The challenges of our time require a strong convention that is engaged in the welfare of the whole man. Let us continue to hold hands and put more effort into priorities that are Christian unity, mission and evangelism, relief and sustainable community development, freedom and justice.”

He told pastors that the Lord sees their commitment and their labor in His kingdom, and that they will be rewarded in due time. He said that the ministry of defending human rights and advocating for peace and justice is important.

He said the convention must continue to empower leaders in the capital and the Family Islands to become advocates for peace, justice and human rights.

Baptists, Thompson argued, should stand poised to work together with government for the betterment of the nation, and that the Baptist community was pleased to hear in the Speech from the Throne of the government’s efforts to work in conjunction with the church in the building of young people and the moral conscience of society. He said they would be praying for the government’s success.

“Baptists stand poised to work together with government for the betterment of our beloved nation,” said Thompson.

He believes Bahamian people are waiting with anticipation for the implementation of promises made to them over the last few months, and prays that the people’s expectations are met in the earliest time frame, especially with regard to the adjustments of value-added tax (VAT).

Dr. Thompson also urged Prime Minister Hubert Minnis to remember that history has never been kind to leaders who deviate from promises made.

With the election of Reverend Dr. Delton Fernander to the leadership of the Bahamas Christian Council (BCC), Thompson said the officers and members of the BCC were to be commended for the ecumenical leadership they give.

“It is a proven fact what we could achieve when we work together for the common good. The national issues of the country do not affect one denomination — it affects all. The Christian Council must continue in a cooperative way to tackle the ills of our country in a ‘Christ-like’ spirit,” he said.

During his address, Thompson commended the Ministry of Immigration on the job it was doing to stem the tide of illegal immigrants coming into the country. He said that, while the church is sympathetic to people from throughout the diaspora who leave their countries in search of better lives for themselves, The Bahamas’ first obligation is to protect its borders. And he urged the powers that be to move with haste to regularize those people who are eligible for citizenship. He said if they are not regularized, the country would soon be overrun by stateless people, which could eventually lead to a crisis of great proportions.

On National Health Insurance, Thompson said it is an initiative that is long overdue, as many who could not afford private healthcare suffered. He said that many people have already signed up and are receiving the much-needed service.

“I also encourage the government of today not to be seen in any way to disenfranchise the indigenous people of this country, who are and will rely on this humane service, under the guise of restructuring — this will not go well with the Bahamian people. We are aware that some tweaking and adjustment will be made, but not at the expense of the people’s health. Now this does not mean we must get careless with health. We are still responsible for our own primary care; let us take better care of our health,” said Thompson.

The Baptist Day Parade 2017 will be known as the Rev. Dr. Simeon B. Hall Baptist Day Parade in honor of Hall, who served the convention in almost every capacity, and now serves as vice president-at-large and pastor emeritus of New Covenant Baptist Church.

The 82nd annual National Baptist Convention runs through tonight.

The Baptist convention also elected a new executive team to take the convention forward. Thompson served the convention for two non-consecutive terms.