Aliv commits to working with Baptists to keep them connected

As the Bahamas National Baptist Missionary and Educational Convention held its 82nd annual session, Aliv made its presence felt, offering an additional 20 percent discount to Baptists attending the sessions. The discount was offered on top of existing promotional packages presented by Aliv.

Senior Aliv Partner Carl Momplaisir made a presentation on behalf of the company to the scores of members who attended the sessions, which were held under the theme: “The Militant Church – No Retreat, No Surrender” — a theme Momplaisir supported, as he said even in the corporate world the theme is timely and a good reminder to always operate from the mindset that one does not settle for less.

As a Christian himself, Momplaisir was moved by the message from guest speaker Reverend Huel Williamson, pastor of Zion Baptist Church in Betsey Bay, Mayaguana.

“One sentence stuck in my mind: We have to stand up for those who cannot stand up for themselves,” said Momplaisir, who said he would take the Christian charge with him in his daily walk, remembering that there are many who cannot stand up for themselves and who deserve the support.

“It was a sermon filled with love and kindness, but also a call to action, and I promise to take this word with me,” he said.

President of the Bahamas National Baptist Missionary and Education Convention, Rev. Dr. William L. Thompson, called for Baptists to rededicate and commit themselves to the extension of the Kingdom of God. They were encouraged to rebuild, rebrand and renew.

Momplaisir said that a part of the Christian mission to extend the Kingdom of God comes through effective communication, and that Aliv was proud to continue to partner with churches, offering them stable, consistent connection, reliable data and affordable plans. He said Aliv’s service, in part, allows them to stay connected to family, friends and all they wish to share the good Word with effectively. By offering great discounts like the one provided during the convention, he said, it allowed more persons to consider utilizing the network.

He added that three more islands would soon be added to Aliv's network, with the goal to cover the country by the end of the year. Considering its launch in 2016, Momplaisir believes the growth of the company is quite commendable, and said he personally considers it God’s grace that has allowed the company such success, including the fact that it currently has just over 70,000 subscribers to date.

With Holy Cross Anglican Church parish as its base, Momplaisir believes it is an ever-present reminder for all Aliv staff to remain humble and reverent, while working hard and pursuing good morals and principles in themselves.

He thanked Bahamas Christian Council President Bishop Dr. Delton Fernander for the opportunity to address the convention and for allowing the Aliv team to share and worship with them.