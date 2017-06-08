Fulfilling God’s mandate

Jesus mandates in the Bible that believers spread God’s Word. This is known as evangelism. In a digital world with everyone wanting to share their views, it’s hard to escape the various methods of evangelism — be it the door-to-door visits, billboards, posters, television ads or bumper stickers — and even via social media, targeting those people who aren’t able to attend a service for any given reason, but who don’t want to miss out on the message. In a society where Christianity is becoming more modern, there are old and new methods of spreading the Word everywhere. New ways to fulfill God’s mandate are happening all the time. Chantell Sands, 46, a Roman Catholic, wonders if sometimes the measures people take in order to spread the message is going too far.

Sands visited her breakfast spot where, she is accustomed to the staff penning messages on items to brighten a customer’s day — a happy birthday message if they know the person is celebrating, or a little something a person can smile about. But she was taken aback one day when the message written was, “Smile, Jesus loves you!”

Sands said she wasn’t stunned because she isn’t Christian, but rather by the statement of choice, considering the environment — the business serves a high volume of tourist traffic — and many people, foreign or native, may not profess Christianity and could easily be offended by the message. She asked who had written the message and the young lady who did it happily owned up to it. Sands pulled the young lady aside for a conversation. She pointed out that while she was a Christian and didn’t mind the statement she’d written on her breakfast bag, she thought the customer service representative should have taken into account that she was taking liberties by putting a highly personal statement on a company product [that did not belong to her] that was to be distributed to many people — foreign and local, some of whom may not be Christians and could easily be offended by the message she had taken great joy and pride in spreading. She was doing what believers are mandated to do — evangelize.

While Sands said she knew the young lady had good intentions and Jesus did commission all Christians to spread the Word of God, she could not help but wonder if the way the customer service representative had chosen to share her Christian faith was truly the way to go to.

The Nassau Guardian spoke to a number of religious ministers about this scenario and was met with mixed thoughts about the way the young lady went about expressing her faith.

In this global season, Bishop Arnold Josey, head pastor at Commonwealth Mission Baptist Church, says it is fine to take evangelism outside the box in order to reach more people.

“The church has a mandate to penetrate culture and methods of evangelism should have no boundaries. I believe that to reach more people it is time that we exercise unconventional methods. There are just some people you would never get in a church setting, or get to sit and talk about religion [so] I tell my members that they should be doing what they can to reach people because who they meet no one else may ever meet. So it is their duty to do what they can to spread the Word, as the message does not always come from the altar. Jesus even said in I Corinthians 9:20-23 that He became like the Jews in order to reach out to them and He became like the lawmakers in order to reach them. So in our daily lives we should also be willing to do whatever is necessary to get our message out.”

Bishop Josey said he supports anyone who is willing to go beyond boundaries to fulfill their purpose, to the degree that they are not infringing upon other people’s freedom of religion and speech. He says that trying something new should not be shunned, especially if there aren’t any laws being broken. He says the worker was right in doing what she did, even if it meant risking the irritation of a customer because of the message she was passing along.

Recently, Josey and The Soaring Eagles of Commonwealth Mission Baptist Church led a motorcade to pray for the souls of the nation and spread the message to bind people to God.

He said it was an opportunity where everybody could pray. And in doing it in their vehicles, he said they could pray as they liked.

The motorcade was a tool the church used to take the church outside the four walls of the edifice to the people.

Other ministers, like Bishop Simeon Hall, the former head pastor at New Covenant Baptist Church, and Reverend Philip McPhee, weren’t as open to the route of evangelism the young customer service representative took, although they felt her intentions were to be applauded.

“I do not believe that it is acceptable to do right by wrong methods. The saying that the end justifies the means is not something people should be practicing. If the young lady wanted to share her faith in that manner, she should’ve gotten the approval or disapproval of her employer,” said Hall, in an earlier interview with The Nassau Guardian. “Even so, pushing your faith by writing on a product that the everyday person uses is not the best way to evangelize either, because you would not know if you are offending anyone. The best way to go about evangelizing is on a one-on-one basis where you can ease into the topic of faith and beliefs.

“While Jesus did say to spread the Word of God, He also said to be wise like a serpent and as harmless as a deer, meaning to be wise about your actions. In trying to win souls for God, you need to have a warm heart and cool head, but many people do not have their head about them when they evangelize.”

Hall said he shares his faith most times in a laid-back setting where he and others are in waiting — such as on a plane. He usually introduces himself as a regular person, then engages in conversation about recent events in religion. Doing it this way, he said, if you are patient, the conversation will eventually shift to the evangelism you are actually interested in. It is at that point, he said, a person can share their view with others.

Hall, who has a reputation for being outspoken on topics he believes in, says the best way a person can share their faith is to do so carefully and in a way that does not offend anyone.

Bishop B. Wenith Davis at South Beach Baptist Church is known for saying that Christians need to match their burning with their learning, which means they are passionate and want to share their passion with others. But if not done intelligently, he told The Nassau Guardian, that is just as bad as not telling someone at all because they will be overwhelmed.

“As Christians we need to just learn how to share our faith without being rude,” said Davis.

Reverend Phillip McPhee, head pastor at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, similarly felt that using one’s place of employment as a means to spread the Word should be done carefully — if at all.

He too, in an earlier interview, said that no employee or even the business owner should bombard customers with their religious views — especially if it has nothing to do with the reason the customer frequents the establishment. He said it is not proper or ethical to do this, although talking one-on-one with someone is acceptable.

“We need to do things in the right way and writing on the property of your company is not the right way. You are not taking into consideration persons who are not Christian or who need a more direct and gentle way to understand our religion when you do that. Sometimes we as Christians hinder people from being Christians with our attitude and overwhelming passion. I personally wouldn’t employ the same means that the young lady used, but I would share the Word by talking with someone, making a meeting time so we can go into depth about what I have to share or send an email.”

McPhee encourages people to be wise in seeking souls and said there are many ways to do it where you do not risk a person’s job or offending others. He says Christians need to be more sensitive, because the way they share their love for God may not be drawing people to them but repelling them.