A rich history, powerful present and glorious future

Church of God of Prophecy members celebrated the 114th anniversary of the church — its rich history, powerful present and glorious future — at a celebratory service themed “Arise, Shine … Let His Glory Be Seen!”

The church has been in existence since 1903 and was the result of the Burger Mountain Experience by A.M Tomlinson, his encounter with God and revelation from God.

Since that epiphany, the church’s National Overseer Bishop Franklin Ferguson said that members understanding their roots and the scripture is important to the development of a healthy appreciation of where they have come from, and for developing an intense desire to reach their destiny.

He said throughout the years, untold sacrifices had been made, both spiritually and temporally, by their forefathers who suffered shame, rejection and persecution for the sake of the Gospel. In his written address he said many were put out of parental homes and some were imprisoned.

He commended the evangelism and home missions department headed by minister Dr. Barbara F. Williams for organizing the time of praise, fellowship and enlightenment for the saints.

“May the past inform us, may the present teach us and may the future inspire us to keep on pressing toward the mark,” wrote Ferguson in his address.

History of the Church of God of Prophecy, Bahamas

In August 1886, Richard Spurling led a small group of individuals and formed the Christian Union at Camp Creek, Cherokee County, North Carolina, USA. This movement became prevalent in North and South Carolina, Georgia and Tennessee, USA. Under the leadership of Richard. G. Spurling (son), W. F. Bryant and others, the group was renamed Holiness Church at Camp Creek on May 15, 1902.

The vision of this organization attracted a Quaker, Ambrose Jessup Tomlinson, who joined the fellowship in 1903 and assumed the leadership shortly thereafter. The organization was named Church of God (COG) and after a split in 1923, the denomination, led by Ambrose J. Tomlinson, was eventually given the name Church of God of Prophecy (COGOP).

It was officially recognized in The Bahamas as COGOP in 1953 by an Act of Parliament. Internationally headquartered in Cleveland Tennessee, USA, the COGOP is represented in 125 countries around the world. It is greatly influenced by the Protestant, Evangelical, Wesleyan Holiness and Pentecostal movements and uses the Presbyterian form of government. Through revivals, people were born again, sanctified and baptized in the Holy Ghost.

In 1909, The Bahamas became the COG’s first mission field outside of the continental USA, when Edmond S. Barr (a Bahamian), having received the baptism of the Holy Ghost, returned home and began to preach the gospel of Jesus the Christ. This was followed by the visit by A. J. Tomlinson and missionaries from the Holiness Church in 1910 and the subsequent establishment of the first local church in 1911 on Dowdeswell Street, New Providence. Evangelistic efforts were persistent, purpose driven and the labor of many of the indigenous people evident. They hazarded their lives as they travelled throughout The Bahamas preaching the Gospel of Jesus the Christ.

Congruent with the experiences of those living in the USA, people in The Bahamas were saved, sanctified and filled with the Holy Ghost. The result was their commitment to lives of holiness. Their exuberant style services, attributed to their response to the influence of the Holy Ghost, earned them the nickname ‘Jumpers’. In this vein, the church became known as “The Jumper Church”.

The Bahamas has been led by indigenous colonial and national Overseers for the past 83 years: Bishop Stanley R. Ferguson: 1924-1934; Bishop Alvin S. Moss: 1934-1974; Bishop Brice H. Thompson: 1974-1999; Bishop Elgarnet B. Rahming: 1999-2013; Bishop Franklin M. Ferguson 2013 – present.

The COGOP is represented throughout the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.

Through the collective efforts of the local churches, missions and the many auxiliaries, the COGOP continues to advance the Kingdom of God so that the rule of God is evident in the lives of human beings.