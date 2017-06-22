Bahama Brass Band takes the salvation message to the people of Carmichael

The Bahama Brass Band, which is in its 92nd year, under the leadership of David G. Beneby, stepped outside the church walls to spread the gospel via music and preaching to the people of the Carmichael Road community.

“Jesus Saves” was Saturday’s theme for the band’s outreach operation dubbed “Save Our Community”. It was their fourth evangelistic outreach effort.

As was done in previous evangelistic outreach campaigns, members of the Bahama Brass Band partnered with local Church of God of Prophecy church branches to reach out to residents in the neighboring communities to share the gospel of peace. These efforts have synergized church members to follow-up with individuals in need of help with their Christian journey and wanting to find a church home.

Just hours before Father’s Day, church and band members congregated in prayer before the event got underway with a street parade from the Carmichael Road Church, which ended at the Bel-Air Community Park. Church parishioners handed out gospel tracks and invited them to the park, where they heard spirited singing and life-changing testimonies of God’s healing power and deliverance.

The message was preached by Samuel Johnson. He invited people to experience a “new life” by accepting Jesus as their Lord and savior. The church’s national directors of Family Life Ministries, Deacon Felton and Eldora Beneby, and their daughter Felicity handed out literature on family ministry.

Residents also heard from New Providence District Overseer Bishop Rudolph V. Bowe who encouraged them to accept Jesus and take heed to the message preached.

The band has conducted previous evangelistic outreaches in the Fox Hill, Elizabeth Estates and Pinewood Gardens/Redland Acres communities.

The Bahama Brass Band was founded in 1925 by four ministers of the gospel, with its chief goal being to proclaim the gospel of Christ via the medium of music.