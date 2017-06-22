Cathedral choristers to attend Royal School of Church Music workshop

Morgan Lockhart and Aaron Humes, members of the Christ Church Cathedral Children’s Choir will receive choral training and the opportunity to explore choral music in liturgical and concert settings at a summer music workshop at the Royal School of Church Music (RSCM).

The RSCM America sponsors a number of summer training courses throughout the United States. Each course is unique and provides the opportunity for choral training and exploring choral music in liturgical and/or concert settings. The Charlotte, North Carolina course, being hosted by St. John’s Episcopal Church, will be held at Queen’s University for trebles and teens. They will rehearse daily with Julian Wachner, its director, and with other musicians, providing individual attention in small groups, voice instruction and theory classes.

Repertoire for the workshop will include works by William Byrd, Herbert Howells, Henry Gardiner, John Ireland, Charles Villiers Stanford, and other English and American composers.

Recreation, fun and worship are part of each day’s activities.

Humes and Lockhart serve as the head chorister and deputy head chorister, respectively, of the cathedral’s children’s choir.

Their recent completion of the “While Level” of the Voice For Life music curriculum qualified them for consideration for the Royal School workshops.

Adrian Archer, the cathedral’s director of music, will accompany the young singers to the June 24 to July 25 workshop in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Archer will join the tenor section of the combined choir, observe the children’s rehearsals, and participate in workshops with respect to the Voice of Life program upon which the cathedral’s children’s choir program is based.

Lockhart is the daughter of Marvin and Monique Lockhart, and Humes is the son of Reverend Fr. Colin Humes and Jamie Humes.

Funding for the musical learning experience is sponsored by the newly established Bryan A. Thompson Memorial Music Foundation.

Thompson, the founder of the cathedral’s youth music program, died in April. Persons interested in contributing to the ongoing work of the foundation, which was established to support youngsters pursuing musical excellence, can contact Adrian Archer at P.O. Box N-653, Nassau, Bahamas.