Trust and believe

The fathers of Restoration Kingdom Ministries were challenged to imitate Christ in all that they do, and to be open and honest and refrain from pretending to be someone they are not during the church’s Father’s Day service in their honor.

Reverend Dr. Gary V. Curry, pastor emeritus of Evangelistic Temple, implored the fathers to imitate Christ in all that they do as he encouraged them to not live double lives by displaying a behavior in church that is different from the behavior they display at home.

“Be model Christians and undertake an exemplary life before your children,” said Curry. “By doing this, you should also teach your children work ethics and volunteer their time working in various departments of the church.”

Holding himself up as a father of example, he told the church members that he never wanted his children to live in fear of him, or to validate his call of God as a pastor, but rather, to follow Christ by the example of His obedience to, and fear of, God.

Curry said when his children sought his guidance on things of interest, that he never imposed his personal preferences and choices on them, but encouraged them to ask whether God would be glorified in what they proposed to do.

A husband, father of two and grandfather, he attested to how his godly leading reaped fruitful rewards and, consequently, both of his children also became followers of Christ.

He told the church’s fathers to be proud that they have religious freedom and were able to practice freely, because many people in other countries aren’t able to.

“All benefits like this come from God and show His character, His love. This is what fathers should adopt. Thankfully, according to Isaiah 40:31, fathers do not have to do all this alone. They should not rely solely on their physical strength, but know that God will grant them strength even after they do all they can,” said Curry, who has been a practicing Christian for more than three-and-a-half decades.

Under the theme “Trusting & Believing God” host Pastor Cleveland Wells and his wife, Minister Samantha Wells, sought to spiritually and physically nourish fathers during the recent service at the church’s Faith Avenue location.

Wells told his congregation that Curry left him feeling encouraged and challenged to not allow his daughters to search for love because of the neglect of a father’s love. He said if they do search and find it, that the love they find might not be healthy due to the fact that their search was a result of a lack.

The host pastor implored the fathers in his congregation to love their children so that there would be no search due to the absence of their love.

Five fathers were subsequently honored during the celebration service in light of their dedication in the community, the ministry, and in their capacities as leaders and fathers — Deacon Lewis Burns, Elder Reginald Rigby, James W. Anderson, Jeffrey H. Humes, and Joseph Abraham Sr.

While Wells said he had come to the realization that crab and rice seems to be synonymous with what fathers receive on Father’s Day, he said that is not truly who Bahamians are and what they want to give to show their love as, throughout the nation, there are good fathers who have remained focused on their task, and he thanked the members of his church who he said are staying the course and fulfilling the role of fatherhood.







