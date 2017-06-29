Jehovah’s Witnesses encouraged to not give up

The final lecture featuring video presentations and interviews in the Jehovah’s Witnesses “Don’t Give Up” series takes place June 30–July 2 at the Assembly Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses on Edmond Street off Dolphin Drive, Highland Park in Oakes Field.

Multimedia presentations will encompass topics including discovering how the Bible and nature teach lessons about how to endure; a three-part film designed to help families; and the story of a family who learns why Jesus said: “Remember the wife of Lot.” (Luke 17:32) The Haitian Creole segment of the series is set for July 7–10.

For the last two weekends, Jehovah’s Witnesses and their guests engaged in instruction from the Bible that could help people of all religions deal effectively with the ever-increasing challenges of modern life. And in recent weeks, Jehovah’s Witnesses have gone house to house, inviting people to join them in examining the Bible’s advice on how they can find ways to endure the challenges everyone faces, and biblical direction on how to cope with difficulties.

Admission to the convention is free and no collection is taken.