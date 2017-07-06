The members of the Bahamas National Baptist Women’s Convention were reminded that they should live holy to be examples to the younger women.

Convention President Reverend Sabrina Pinder told her peers that when they are walking holy, others will see it and want to emulate. Because of that, she said, they should let their lights shine.

“We can’t afford to hide it. Can’t afford to bury it. I must let it shine wherever I go,” said Pinder.

She told them that their “light” would not happen overnight, and that it is progressive. “You will have to die daily to the things of the world,” she said.

The 81st Annual Session which is being held through Friday at New Lively Hope Baptist Church, is being held under the theme “Kingdom-minded Women Walking in Holiness” — and is one Pinder said is timely to remind them about who they are, what they are doing, and how it is supposed to be done.

“We are to be Baptist women whose minds are focused on the Kingdom of God — not on gossip, politics, fashion, prestige or personal ambitions. Too much time is wasted on things in this world and not enough attention is given to the things of God. We can, and should, make ourselves aware of what is happening in our world around us, but never to the point that allows the things of this world to distract us from our purpose, which is to always praise and worship the God of our salvation.”

Pinder told them that Kingdom-minded women are purpose driven, focused, committed to carrying out the mandate of the Lord. She said they must never forget or ignore the people around them, as the naked still need to be clothed, the hungry still need to be fed, and the sick and shut-in still need to be visited.

“Kingdom-minded Baptist women must never allow our minds to be turned elsewhere, never forget that we are the hands of God in this broken world. Never forget that sometimes the only act of kindness that shows the love of Jesus Christ may be waiting on us to display it.”

During her annual address, the convention head reminded the women to keep Philippians 4:8 — “Finally brethren, whatsoever things are true, whatsoever things are honest, whatsoever things are just, whatsoever things are pure, whatsoever things are lovely, whatsoever things are of good report, if there be any virtue, and if there be any praise, think on these things” — as a guideline as to what should be their dominant thoughts as they walk in holiness.

“No longer can we waste time on trivial pursuits when our families are being destroyed, our marriages breaking up, our children becoming perverted, our streets becoming war zones, crime is everywhere, cancer is threatening everyone, our mothers are crying, and our nation is in peril, depending on us. It’s time for Kingdom-minded Baptist women to rise up and make a difference.”

The women were reminded that holiness is exhibited in the way they walk, talk, and dress.

“If you’re old act your age,” said Pinder. “You can’t have your breasts out, your legs out, your back out and say you’re living holy. Holiness suggests dressing modestly. Let others see holiness in our actions and holiness in all that we do. Let holiness be your lifestyle, for without holiness no man shall see God. Jesus tells us to be holy for He is holy. Yes, some will say you believe you are holier than thou and you have your past — all of us have a past — but it is in the past.”

Holding herself up as an example, Pinder said in the past she drank and went out to nightclubs — but she told her peers that things are different now, because Jesus saved her soul.

She told the women that walking with God means becoming intimate with Him, spending time in His presence, because that is where they will experience the fullness of joy. “Your prayer life intensifies, you spend more time in the Word, you delight to do His will and obey His command. You begin to drop some stuff. You can’t tell me you living holy and still living in sin — still living in the flesh. Ask God to make you strong enough to stand the tests of this world.”

Pinder encouraged the women to go into the streets with God’s message. And to let the people see that as Kingdom-minded Baptist women that are not afraid to confront the enemy wherever he is, and speak to them about a man who was willing to die for their sins, a savior who was wounded for their transgressions, who was bruised for their iniquities, who bore chastisement for their peace, and who, because of his stripes, they are healed.

“We have to tell them about Jesus who can walk on water, heal the sick, calm the storms and even raise the dead. We must tell them about His love, His sacrifice on that cruel cross of Calvary. We must tell them about how He died in our place and was buried in a borrowed tomb, but we must never forget to tell them that though He laid in a tomb Friday and all day Saturday, tell them that it was early that Sunday morning that death was defeated once and for all, because He who was dead, got up again with all power in His hand. Tell them that this same Jesus who raised himself from the dead has gone to prepare a place for us, and that He has promised that one day He is coming back again to receive us unto Himself.”

Pinder said holiness must always be their standard wherever they go and whatever they do, and should not just show up on Sunday, disappearing on Monday.

“I am not talking about that holiness that raises hands during the praise and worship but is unwilling to lend a hand when called upon. I am not talking about that kind of holiness that we can produce by ourselves and we can turn on and off like a light switch.”

Pinder told the convention members that they could do all things through Christ. She said it is in Him that they live, move and have their being.

“If you think you can walk holy in your own strength, then you are setting yourself up for a big fall. We ought not to think too highly of ourselves lest we fall into a state of pride and we end up falling flat on our backs.”

She also said that too often the world influences the church more than the church influences the world.

“I see too much of world practices creeping into the house of God. We now sing like the world, dance like the world, teach and preach like the world, but we are supposed to be the trendsetters. We are supposed to be the ones whose light shines forth in the darkness to show them a better way. We need to stop copying what’s outside and allow what we have inside to influence our marriages, influence our children, influence our communities, and to influence our nation. We must not be afraid to act different, talk different and most importantly to walk different.”

During the convention, Pinder congratulated the Free National Movement (FNM) government and Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis on their victory at the polls in May. But she told them to be mindful that Bahamians will hold them accountable in their efforts to ensure that it is truly the people’s time.

“We don’t expect you to start singing a new song once you get comfortable in your positions of power and become accustomed to dining on fine cuisine in the House of Parliament,” said Pinder. “Maybe we ought to change the menu from steak and lobster and fine wine to fire engine and switcha to ensure that you don’t forget that you work for us, and not we who work for you.”

As the nation gears up to celebrate its 44th independence, Pinder said she expects the government to deal with the lingering immigration problem that has been vexing for too may years.

“Some of you may be thinking that it’s unspiritual for Christian leaders to want to see the immigration laws of our nation enforced, but I remind you that heaven has one of the strictest immigration polices ever conceived. St. Peter guards the gates, and if you are not a legal citizen of the Kingdom of God you cannot get in. If you don’t have a spiritual passport with a visa signed with the blood of Jesus Christ, then you won’t be getting in. Even heaven don’t let illegal immigrants come in and we should be enforcing the same policy. We should be using the latest technology to guard our borders, not just multi-million dollar vessels, but cost-effective drones that can keep an eye in the sky at all times.”

She also said Baptist women are expecting the government to address the problems in the educational system and raise the standard. And that they aren’t expecting the government to work miracles, but to simply try to correct some of the mistakes of the past and not repeat them. She also addressed crime, which she said a solution must be found for.

The Baptist women’s convention is auxiliary to the Bahamas National Baptist Missionary and Educational Convention. The annual session is a time for Baptist women around the country to gather together and be strengthened in teaching sessions.