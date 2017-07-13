Fernander: People must take a look at their relationship with God, and renew their faith and belief in His leading

Toward the rising sun: One God, one people, one Bahamas.

People that expect much of their leadership must first take a look at their relationship with God and renew their faith and belief in God’s leading, according to Bahamas Christian Council President Bishop Delton Fernander.

During his address at the 44th Independence Ecumenical Service, Fernander encouraged Bahamians to return to Christian values and for people to declare again that The Bahamas is God’s land. He said what connects what people do now with those people who have labored before them and are now asleep is the divine inspiration behind what people do.

“Borne of deep faith and trusting in God, the Bahamian people must renew that faith and belief in God’s leading,” he said.

During the independence service celebration to commemorate the country’s historical transition to an independent Bahamas, Fernander reminded Bahamians that the past 44 years have been history-making and that it’s right to take time to celebrate the women and men that gave their energy and talent to forging a new Bahamas in every sector of society. But as they celebrated he told them that they stood at the proverbial banks of The Bahamas’ Jordan, like Joshua leading a generation that was born in the wilderness.

“This generation today named the millennials only know the struggle of the wilderness. They do not connect with the stories of slavery and emancipation. When we think of the unknown future we can become apprehensive, troubled or even fearful when faced with the prospect of the future. We know what has happened in the past, but we do not know what the future holds. That’s even more reason for me to encourage us as the great nation of The Bahamas to be courageous. We must be confident that if God is with us, God will control the outcome of our future.”

Fernander, who is also senior pastor at New Destiny Baptist Cathedral, said it was with that knowledge that he challenges Bahamians to, “move forward toward the rising sun as one God, one people, one Bahamas”.

He said the death of Moses marked a major shift in the people of Israel, as the leader of their independence and the person that had passionately spoken of their future had died.

But Fernander said the journey of a people with God and in God does not end with the transition of its leadership.

“The exercise and the maturing of our democracy is best seen in the passing of the mantle of responsibility to another generation.”

He said Joshua should be considered to be a bridge between those who experience Egypt and those of the wandering.

“Joshua now led a generation that had become visibly impatient with leadership that was taking them around in circles for 40 years. As Bahamians, 44 years later we still yearn to achieve the words of Timothy Gibson [who penned the national anthem] ‘pressing onward, march together, to a common loftier goal’.”

Fernander said the country’s independence theme — “One God, One People, One Bahamas” — tries to move Bahamians in that direction.

“In the national sense, a single identity rallies a people around a commonality that transcends difference and distinctions. The success of all is the success of each; and the success of each should lead to the success of all. Whether one is from Acklins, Bimini or any island in-between, whether you support red, yellow or green, God only sees us how we should see ourselves. As Bahamians that is what we celebrate and rally around. The mindset of oneness should lead us to work toward a one Bahamas economically. We must work in our Commonwealth called The Bahamas to make the wealth more common.”

As the nation faces a future with unlimited possibilities — globalization, technological advancement, new sources of power, and opportunities to bridge the digital divide, the Christian council chief said it is incumbent upon people to tread the ground and possess what has been promised to them.

“Moses’ work is completed and celebrated. We owe our ancestors and foreparents the respect of building on the foundation they have laid and preserved for us. A new generation must attend to the stewardship of democracy, and with the seasoned and courageous leadership of Joshua cross over our Jordan, [and] Joshua cannot do it alone. We must posses a crossing over spirit,” he said.

Fernander reminded them that God has said He would never forsake His people.

“What connects what we do now with those who have laboured before us and are now asleep is the divine inspiration behind what we do. Borne of deep faith and trusting in God, the Bahamian people must renew that faith and belief in God’s leading,” he said.