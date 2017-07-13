Raising awareness and bridging the gap

For almost three decades the name Babbie Mason has been synonymous with creativity and excellence in the Christian community. Noted for her musical style that blends pop and contemporary praise, soulful gospel and inspirational ballads, she has reached millions through her performances at numerous Billy Graham Crusades, Women of Faith Conferences, Carnegie Hall and the Grammy Awards, and she will be performing in New Providence this weekend.

Mason is a member of the Christian Music Hall of Fame and a multi-Dove Award winner. Many of this singer/songwriter’s compositions are considered modern-day church classics. She has garnered two ASCAP Awards and 10 number one radio singles for songs like “All Rise”, “With All My Heart”, “Each One, Reach One”, “Trust His Heart”, “Standing in the Gap”, “God Will Open Up The Windows”, “A World of Difference”, and “Love Is The More Excellent Way”. Her songs, hymns and spiritual songs are among the pages of the world’s most famous composers in church hymnals, musicals and choral ocatavos.

And she is expected to perform a free concert for a standing-room only audience on Sunday, July 16 at 7 p.m. at Evangelistic Temple, Collins Avenue.

The concert will follow Mason’s “A Daughter of the Most-High King” event onboard the Logos Hope on Saturday July 15. Tickets for the event are $5 and are available at Logos Book Store and 100% Bible Books.

MV Logos Hope, also known as the world’s largest floating book fair, with over 5,000 titles, will be docked at Prince George Wharf July 14-26 and in Freeport July 28-Aug 6. In addition to sharing knowledge through books, teams from their crew of 400 people from 65 different countries, including three Bahamians — Shawna Sands, Brandon Kemp and Vonette Pierre — will engage in social work and community development projects in the capital and second city.

This is the second visit of the Logos Hope to New Providence, having visited last in 2010. During that time, 20,000 Bahamians visited to browse and shop at the book store and to attend cultural, artistic, educational and theater events.

Mason’s concert is expected to be a corporate worship experience, bringing together God’s Word, prayer and fellowship, making for the greatest means of God’s ongoing grace in the Christian life. This weekend will present the perfect opportunity for the church to come together to do just that, according to Abundant Life senior co-pastor Cranston Knowles.

“There is something special about getting the people of God together just for corporate worship that would be wonderful in itself, but I also have a burden for missions and this is an opportunity to share more about that. When people come to the concert they will get a glimpse of that. It will be a worship service, concert, yet encouragement for missions and missionaries,” said Knowles.

The entire weekend is being held in conjunction with OM — a movement of God made up of people who are completely sold out to Jesus Christ and His commands. They pray, give and go.

Knowles is an OM board member and a believer in mission work. Funds raised from an offering that will be taken at the concert will go towards assisting Bahamians who want to engage in mission work.

“The Logos ship is part of the mission’s organization OM which has the mandate of taking the gospel around the world, specifically to those who do not know, to start fellowships of Jesus followers, and so our burden is to get the gospel to the people. We have missionaries serving around the world. One of the avenues of OM to get this news out is through a book ship through which we are able to go into different ports. The port we’re in depends on the books we can sell and so this is one of the avenues of having young and old people who want to serve the Lord, and they get to see the world,” said Knowles.

OM’s core values are knowing and glorifying God, living in submission to God’s Word, being people of grace and integrity, serving sacrificially, loving and valuing people, reflecting the diversity of the body of Christ, evangelizing the world, global intercession and esteeming the church.

OM ministries in over 100 countries and onboard the ship Logos Hope focus on evangelism, church planting, relief and development, justice, and mentoring and discipleship.

The onboard missionaries minister and share the gospel.

With three Bahamians on the crew of the boat that will be berthed at the Prince George Wharf is historic in that it is the first time Knowles can recall three Bahamians serving on the crew, making for an OM presence in The Bahamas.

While OM considers the Caribbean to be reached, and that there isn’t a need to build more churches, Knowles said there are communities outside the Caribbean that don’t do so well, and he assists with helping to get Bahamians and Caribbean people out into the missionary field.

“One of the things we’re doing with OM is working through churches to get churches to come together to understand missions — that we are no longer a receiving nation anymore and that we should be grown up enough to become a sending nation to the world.”

With that in mind Mason fit into the weekend through the free concert, at which an offering will be taken to raise funds to assist Bahamians who want to go out into the world on missions.

“With Babbie Mason we have someone who understands and has a heart for missions … has a heart for these young people … has a heart to get the gospel out and she is also a face that many in the Christian community would know. And she has offered her services free of charge. She just wants to be a help and a blessing to help get this purpose done. For us, that purpose is bringing awareness to missions and getting the gospel out.”

Knowles said OM Bahamas and OM Caribbean wants to see Bahamians go out into the world, which he said doesn’t happen often because they just don’t know what to do or how to raise funds — and are confused.

“We’re wanting to begin bringing awareness and make it simple, and the concert is part of OM’s way of bridging this gap for the Christian community to come and be a part of a wonderful worship experience. The concert is unique in that Babbie is offering this. It will be a time to worship the Lord together as a people of God, to come together around a common goal and see what we can do to encourage people toward mission work. It’s a free event, but an offering will be taken specifically to help get missionaries on the field. It’s giving the people an opportunity to be a part of what this big picture is. When they come they will get a glimpse of that, so it will be a worship service, concert, yet encouragement for missions and missionaries.”

Mason’s heartfelt lyrics and melodies have been translated into over 20 languages. Her compositions can be found in just about every genre of Christian music, including contemporary gospel, traditional gospel, urban gospel and southern gospel music.

Some of the United States’ most famous artists and groups have recorded her compositions, including CeCe Winans, Albertina Walker, Larnelle Harris, Steve Green, The Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir, Alvin Slaughter, Gold City Quartet, and Legacy Five.

BABBIE MASON CONCERT

When: Sunday, July 16

Where: Evangelistic Temple, Collins Avenue

Time: 7 p.m.

Admission: Free, offering taken specifically to help get missionaries into the field.

BABBIE MASON’S A DAUGHTER OF THE MOST HIGH KING EVENT

When: Saturday, July 15

Where: MV Logos Hope, Prince George Wharf

Admission: $5

Box office: Logos Book Store and 100% Bible Books