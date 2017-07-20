CDC to celebrate 35

From a room in the home of then pastor Reverend Clementina Stubbs to the E.P. Roberts Primary School auditorium, and then the realization of a dream of being able to worship in a 1,000-seat edifice, the membership at Calvary Deliverance Church (CDC) has much to be thankful for as they prepare to celebrate their 35th anniversary.

The church, located at Malcolm Allotment, East Street South, which is now under the leadership of Bishop-elect James Newry and his wife, Elder Queenie Newry, will celebrate the milestone in the life of the church during its annual convention, July 23-27.

The convention’s theme “Our Season of Recovery” was chosen as a way to reassure people of God’s faithful promise to always stand by His children.

“It’s an indication that nothing will be lost concerning your children, health, career, peace, marriages, finances, and family, for this is the year of recovery,” said Newry, the church’s third pastor. He was installed in January 2013.

“Despite the present situation and challenges being faced, in God’s Word He reassures you to pursue that which seems to rage against you, for you shall without fail recover all. You ought not to be afraid, for the Lord thy God is with you. However, you must remain resilient in your pursuit to recover your families, communities, health and country. Without fail God’s Word said you will recover it all.”

Newry reminds his church members to always look at where God was able to bring them from, and to be thankful to Him for His favor in their lives.

Speaking during the conference will be Newry, Elder Byron Brown, Apostle Rodney Roberts, Bishop Moses Johnson, Dr. Sharon Rolle and Pastor Samuel Cornish.

Edison Sumner and Voices of Praise, Church of God of Prophecy Brass Band, Bishop Denczil Rolle & Friends, Shaback, Five Porches Choir, Church of God Mass Choir and Brass Band, Transformation Ministry Praise Team and Calvary Deliverance Church Fine Arts, Praise Team, Sanctuary and Youth Choir will perform during the celebration.

CDC was established on July 17, 1982 in the home of Rev. Stubbs before they moved to the E.P. Roberts Primary School auditorium on Lincoln Boulevard. At that time, the membership consisted of 20 adults.

In three years, and a church congregation that had grown exponentially, the land on which the edifice stands today was purchased, and on February 3, 1985 the church held a groundbreaking ceremony. That historic service was officiated by Rev. Stubbs, Bishop V.G. Clarke, the late Bishop W.M. Johnson, national overseer of the Church of God, the late Elder Bursil Brown, and the late Deacon Livingston Austin.

The building’s foundation was erected October 25, 1985.

In December 1986, a thanksgiving service was held in the basement of the church that once housed the children’s chapel and continued in that area, while the main edifice, which was then called the upper room, was under construction.

Early in 1990, the church’s cornerstone was laid, completing another milestone in its history.

Bishop Clarke was appointed as pastor on June 26, 1993 and under his leadership the church experienced further growth. An extension was added to the church in November 1988 to host the administrative office and pre-school, CDC Academy, which began in August 1999.

A refurbished edifice was re-dedicated in September 2004 with expanded seating for 1,000; it also included a bookstore, conference rooms, a library and a lower chapel for children’s service.

During the five days of celebration, tributes will be bestowed on a number of the church’s members for the sacrifices they made in helping to get the ministry to where it is.

During the anniversary celebrations, worship services will be held at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 23 and 7 p.m. nightly, Monday, July 24 through Thursday, July 27.