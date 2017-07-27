Reaching the nation’s children with the Gospel

Youth pastor Ricardo Miller believes the Christian faith is never more than one generation from extinction and, as such, he says people who serve in children’s and youth ministry programs need to be encouraged and shown that by doing what they do, they have an opportunity to leave a true legacy that will outlive them. He says great children’s ministry can’t be had without workers, and that those workers should be uplifted as they go about serving children.

“People want to know that they made a difference in the world, [and] children’s and youth ministry is the best place to do this,” said Miller, a New Providence native who runs Ricardo Miller Children’s Ministries out of Fort Worth, Texas and serves as family ministry pastor at Pathway of Life Church in Dallas, where he oversees the nursery, preschool and children’s and youth and young adult ministries.

“In The Bahamas and around the world there are people who have committed to serving our precious little ones. They give of their time, talent and treasure to invest in the next generation, and should be appreciated,” he said.

Miller recalled his youthful, impressionable years growing up on Acklins and New Providence, and the adult workers who served in the Sunday school department who gave him guidance in his formative years. He said he always gives God thanks for them.

“I often think about the fact that in churches in The Bahamas and around the world, individuals continue to give of their time freely. Their only hope is that the investment they are making will be fruitful,” said Miller, a 21-year minister who has dedicated his life to evangelizing children, equipping parents and training children’s ministry workers.

“We hope that the Bible lessons we share with young people will come to mind when they are making decisions one day as adults. We hope that the Bible verses we help primary school kids memorize will guide them when they are in college one day. We hope that the small group discussions we have with pre-teens will help them walk with Jesus in high school. We hope that the prayers we pray over babies in the nursery will be heard and help them know Jesus when they are older. We hope the time we invest in parents will help them guide their children spiritually as they grow up,” said Miller.

With that in mind, he said pastors and church leaders should always be encouraging youth ministry workers who are serving children.

Miller, who has traveled the world and across the United States and worked with ministers such as Dr. Morris Cerullo, Dr. Tony Evans, the late Dr. Munroe, Bishop Michael Pitts, Bishop Neil C. Ellis and Bishop T.D. Jakes, said when the children don’t get what they should from ministry it’s because the ministry model is lopsided, and that a great children’s ministry can’t be built without workers.

He cited two churches that he says have done a tremendous job in building strong children’s and youth ministries in The Bahamas — Bahamas Faith Ministries (BFM) started by the late Dr. Myles Munroe and Dr. Richard Pinder, and Mario Moxey’s Bahamas Harvest Ministries.

“Most ministers started their ministries with the inspiration to say God called me to preach and that they started their ministry with five persons, then 20, and can now say they have 500 in ministry, but very few [ministers] have gone to school to study building a ministry. So that is why BFM in its early days was so distinctly different. They brought in different dynamics at a time when ministries weren’t doing it like that. What is hurting our country is we have a one-centered model that we call church that is centered around just the pastor, who occasionally announces a women’s day, men’s day, youth day, or children’s day, or are following fad with youth Fridays. Those are just small increments to what it is meant to do. Children are not just Sunday school, but a lifestyle. And a church that is pushing that initiative is Mario Moxey’s Bahamas Harvest where youth and millennials are more than the service, but influencing home and the mindset of a generation, and connecting to them where we are.”

Miller said youth ministry workers should be encouraged serving children and that pastors should go forward and help their children’s ministry leaders, because they can’t build a great children’s ministry without workers. He said they should be reaching children together.

Miller is also leading the way in reaching children through the hosting of the country’s first National Children’s Ministry Day, which he has organized to allow individuals from around the world to visit The Bahamas to evangelize children, equip parents, and train children’s ministry workers, and to influence civic and Kingdom leaders on the importance of reaching young people.

While October 7 has been proclaimed National Children’s Ministry Day, activities will take place through October 11.

The five days of activities include a children’s ministry leader’s summit (Saturday, October 7), nationwide children’s day services (Sunday, October 8), children’s ministry workers 5K run/walk (Monday, October 9), senior pastors breakfast (Tuesday, October 10) and Kidz for Jesus school assemblies (Wednesday, October 11).

Recognition of children’s ministry workers nationwide and training 250 children’s ministry workers are also expected to take place over the course of the five days.

Miller established a crowdfunding page on gofundme.com with a goal to raise $5,000 to help with the staging of National Children’s Ministry Day and related activities. As of yesterday, the fundraising effort was $2,745 of their goal.

On the site he says, “Children need a revival. Children need to be redeemed from the social ills that have infiltrated their world. They need to hear the resounding Word of God in a way that compels them to come and follow Jesus, that is why National Children’s Ministry Day is so important.”

Miller also aims to hand out 500 care packages that will consist of a backpack that will include a Bible, journal, pen, pencil and a water bottle.

As the youth pastor continues his quest to push for pastors to ensure that children’s ministries get their due, he said he has noticed the “tide turning” in The Bahamas.

“On a scale of one to 10, we were two out of 10, right now we’re about four-and-a-half, so we’re getting closer. And I believe October [national day for children’s ministry] will be a game-changing time for our churches and the attention to capture the children,” he said. “That’s why we need to encourage and support all of the individuals who serve in our children’s and youth ministry programs.”

He said pastors are leading the people who serve in children’s and youth ministry, and should show them the opportunity they have to leave a legacy.

“It's important to help them see that serving in children’s and youth ministry is an opportunity to leave a true legacy that will outlive them. People want to know that they made a difference in the world. Children’s and youth ministry is the best place to do this.”

Miller said people must have faith that God is using their service to make a long-term impact on the lives of the next generation.

“It is important to keep this in mind as a children’s or youth ministry director, because if you are only looking short-term you can get discouraged, especially on those days when it seems that you aren’t making any progress with your children’s or youth ministry department.”

He encourages pastors to help their workers remember that they are serving for a legacy, that they should share stories and be reminded of God’s promises.

“At times, all of us lose sight of the long-term impact that we can make by serving in children's and youth ministry, because often we can’t see the long-term impact right away. Much of children’s and youth ministry is serving in faith that what we are doing in kids’ lives will make a difference, not only now, but later in their lives as well,” he said.

The children’s and youth pastor said volunteers should be encouraged to think back to the people who invested in them years ago and the impact it is having in their life now, and share those stories.

“If you have individuals who have been serving for many years, have them share stories of kids they invested in who are now grown up and serving Jesus — even better, have some of them come and share the long-term impact it’s had in their life.”

Miller also said reminding them of God’s promises is paramount, and that there are great verses they can share with people who serve about the promise of long-term impact.

• “It is the same with my Word. I send it out, and it always produces fruit. It will accomplish all I want it to, and it will prosper everywhere I send it.” (Isaiah 55:11).

• “You did not choose Me, but I chose you and appointed you so that you might go and bear fruit — fruit that will last and so that whatever you ask in My name the Father will give you.” (John 15:1).

• “And everyone who has left houses or brothers or sisters or father or mother or children or farms for My name's sake, will receive many times as much, and will inherit eternal life.” (Matthew 19:29).

• “With all this going for us, my dear, dear friends, stand your ground. And don’t hold back. Throw yourselves into the work of the Master, confident that nothing you do for Him is a waste of time or effort.” (I Corinthians 15:58).

• “And let us not grow weary of doing good, for in due season we will reap, if we do not give up.” (Galatians 6:9).

“In The Bahamas and around the world, people have committed to serving our precious little ones. What would we do without them? They often give of their time, talent and treasure to invest in the next generation, that’s why we need to encourage and support all of the individuals who serve in our children’s and youth ministry programs,” said Miller.

For more information about evangelizing children, equipping parents or training children’s ministry workers visit www.RicardoMiller.com.