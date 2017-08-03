New Birth Church prepares to celebrate nine years

In the year that members of New Birth Church celebrate their ninth year, senior pastor Bruce Davis’ goal is to get them focused so they can find their way and navigate through trouble, strife and the stresses that come with life.

At the beginning of the year, Davis told his members that God spoke the word “focus” into his heart, and he intended to see that he carried out the mission placed upon him, in what he said was expected to be an exciting time for them. He started off the year with a series entitled “God focused”.

“I want to teach you how to rid your mind of all the clutter, all the craziness, and put your eyes firmly on Jesus … on God — that you can find your way through, and navigate your way through the trouble and strife and stresses that this life brings,” said Davis.

He reminded them that things like fear, failure, bills, worry, shame, sickness, poverty and brokenness are all distractions from the focus that God wants them to have; they are distractions taking their focus from God.

As the membership prepares to celebrate their ninth anniversary this month, the senior pastor told them that God was “doing something significant and supernatural at New Birth Church”, and that he wanted them to be a part of it.

During the year, his sermons centered, for the most part, on teaching and preaching about how they could have a God-focused life, taking their eyes off the distractions and focusing on God.

New Birth Church co-pastors Bruce and Sheniqua Davis lead a ministry of people bound together and motivated by God’s love, continued growth in the still young ministry and bringing a greater impact to the city.

Davis has said he wants his church to continue to be able to do more than feed and clothe people, but to also meet spiritual needs. He believes there is a chasm that’s developing daily, spiritually disconnecting the church from people who really need the church.

In his ministry, the pastor reaches out to the “un-churched” — those who are disenchanted with the church and those who didn’t grow up in the church. And he uses a more contemporary style to reach those people. He’s not one of those preachers who gets up and preaches a sermon that goes over the heads of the “un-churched” or those without Sunday school backgrounds. He tries to make the Bible relevant to them.

“I think persons who really need God are finding it hard to find him in the church, and that scares me, because I believe the church is for those who need God. Jesus said he came for not those who are well, but for those that are sick. And I think a lot of the crime, a lot of the crazy stuff we have in our city is because people are sick spiritually,” he told The Nassau Guardian in an earlier interview.

“I’m a believer that if you really have Jesus in you, you’re not going to pick up a gun; you’re not going to kick [anybody’s] door down; you’re not going to rape, rob, steal. You’re not going to do that stuff if God really lives on the inside of you. And that chasm is what I want to see closed every year. I believe that the only hope for our city is the local church and meeting the needs of the community that they’re implanted in. I believe once that happens we will have a different city.”

In his effort to bring the “un-churched” into the church, Davis embraced the hip-hop and reggae cultures in his ministry. He is a firm believer in people being the sum of their experiences. He testifies through his messages at his inner city church, located at #85 Robinson Road, in a language people of younger generations understand.

“One of the main reasons we hear from time to time is they can really understand the message — which means language and culture. I understand their culture, because that’s the culture I came up in. In my message they may hear a statement that they can relate to, which brings them into the reality that they are learning about how important it is to get closer to God.”

Through Davis’ style, people are encouraged to realize that the church isn’t antiquated and that there are preachers who understand them and what they’re dealing with.

Davis believes God has raised him up as the contemporary for his generation — a voice that peers and younger believers can understand and follow.

The pastor chalks up a lot of the bad publicity that his generation gets with all of the murders and other problems in society to the culture. He also says he sometimes listens to secular radio stations while he’s driving to the office so that he can hear for himself the “filth” being poured into the people he has to reach.

“I need to know what I’m up against,” said Davis. “I need to know what is happening to their brains, so I know what kind of detergent I need to use to wash it out. Oftentimes we have persons who don’t understand that there is a culture context to preach in,” he said.

Davis is also illustrative in his message delivery and embraces the 21st century technological world. He uses every avenue at his disposal to reach people.

Case in point: His end of summer series for August 27 is titled “I am under construction”, and teaches kingdom principles on building Godly character.

“As a young pastor I’m not running from technology. I’m embracing it — the whole nine yards. The bigger picture is we’re trying to reach people who have been unreached.”

New Birth started out with no members and no financial backing. After the first five years of ministry, Davis said they relished the fact that real lives were being changed, and to see where they are now, impacting so many individuals and so many families.