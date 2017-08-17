Children need to be reached and protected

While youth pastor Ricardo Miller is on a mission to get church leaders to focus on the importance of children to their ministries and their return to church, he also reminds them that they have to do everything possible to ensure that children are protected.

Miller said that for too long children have suffered at the hands of adult caretakers who were trusted by parents, who unwittingly left their innocent children with someone at a place they believed to be safe — the church. As a result, he said, physical, emotional, or sexual abuse has scarred the lives of countless children and marred the image of the church in these cases.

“They think the church is a safe zone, but it is one of the number one targets of pedophiles, because our guards are dropped under the guise of spirituality, and that has led to many people being abused,” said Miller, who said he felt burdened after he recently learnt statistics related to child abuse numbers in The Bahamas from last year.

According to the report he read, Miller said statistics recorded by the Department of Social Services showed 856 cases of abuse in 2016, and that the numbers had increased annually since 2013.

With that in mind Miller believes child safety in churches is an area that needs to be monitored and addressed. He wondered whether and how workers are vetted before taking on certain responsibilities, and whether the areas they work in are properly set up — meaning that the inside of the room in which they work with children is visible from the outside.

“People should not be in a room with children with no windows and doors through which they can’t be viewed from the outside,” said Miller, a New Providence native who runs Ricardo Miller Children’s Ministries out of Fort Worth, Texas and serves as family ministry pastor at Pathway of Life Church in Dallas, where he oversees the nursery, preschool and children’s, and youth and young adult ministries.

“The church is supposed to be a safe place,” he said.

The father of a teenage son, he said his family finds attractive churches that have policies that speak to who attends to the children and has properly set up facilities.

“The church has to think for the family. It’s the reality for the safety of congregants,” said Miller.

“It saddens my heart to hear of the high increase of abuse in The Bahamas. I believe that it is very important that we as adults take responsibility for the protection of children. As a children’s ministry leader I believe it is also critically important that church leaders ensure that the children on their campuses are protected, and that we as individuals make a commitment to ensure the environment and culture we are building are free from anyone interested in harming our children,” he said.

Matthew 18:5-6 reads: “Whoever receives one such child in My name receives Me, but whoever causes one of these little ones who believe in Me to sin, it would be better for him to have a great millstone fastened to his neck and to be drowned in the depths of the sea.” (ESV).

“Jesus was not only saying we as adults should live a life before our kids that glorifies Him, but, more importantly, we should do all that is in our power to protect them from predators. We have a responsibility to keep the children in our care safe from abuse that could occur underneath the umbrella of the church or its various ministries. We as church leaders must take the responsibility of protecting our children to a new level; making it top priority that anyone who works with our little ones are fully vetted.”

Vetting suggestions every church should employ, he said, included submitting police records, a check in and out policy, developing a security team, and that individuals be a member of a ministry for at least three months before being allowed to work in children’s ministry.

Miller believes every worker in children’s and youth ministry should have to submit their police record before serving, which he said is the least any church should do.

“Just having to submit their police record check will discourage many child predators from viewing your church as an easy target. This practice will protect children and also can provide a safeguard should your church or a leader be accused of abuse.”

He also encourages the development of a check-in and check out policy in children’s ministry.

“At the least you should not allow primary school aged children to leave their classroom/ministry area without a parent or guardian. Also, security cameras are another way to attempt to remain above reproach. I realize this may not be feasible for every church, but also requiring classes to have two adult leaders is a matter of accountability.”

Miller says church leaders should strive to be above reproach in all leadership choices, especially regarding off campus trips and relationships with children/students.

“While this appears to be a ‘no-brainer’ — student leaders/pastors should not be alone with students. More adults create more accountability — and the adults should be vetted.”

Developing a security team that would monitor situations and individuals that could potentially cause problems, he said, is also smart.

“They also act as security in the event of a disruptive behavior or an attempt to corner a pastor, leader or worker. Security teams should also be trained in the event of medical emergencies. Off-duty police officers are a great addition to the children’s ministry team, as they can also assist in designing and implementing safety and security policies as far as protection of children and security,” said the youth pastor.

Volunteer protocols, he said, should require a person to be a member of a church for at least three months before being allowed to serve in the children’s ministry.

“As a children’s pastor, I realize the difficulty of filling every volunteer role — especially the ones that require significant commitment, but I’ve also witnessed new individuals to our church try to jump right into a volunteer role. I’ve become skeptical of those who want to jump into a ministry to children right after attending our church. Not all of these eager volunteers have malicious intentions, however, time to observe and get to know them, as well as time for them to get to know your church and its structures, ministries and programs will benefit everyone. Someone with great motivations for serving will patiently wait through your protocols and will not object to proper vetting. Someone who wants to control how things are run, or someone with ill intentions will just find an easier target.”

Miller encourages church leaders to be vigilant in knowing who serves in their church and make the protection of the children a priority in church.

“This may not lead to astounding church growth, but I guarantee you that creating sound and open security procedures will set at ease parents who visit your church for the first time. I can’t express enough how damaging spiritually, emotionally, and practically it would be for your church to be the place where abuse takes place. It is very important that we become extremely diligent in protecting our children against predators. The devil is busy in our Bahamian culture. It is time for us to address this issue. It is not going away, and protecting children and families should be top priority to every pastor and children’s leader in their commitment to developing and building a healthy church.”

He said as a church grows, so do doors of opportunity for the devil to send individuals into the congregation to take advantage of children. And that it is the responsibility of the adults and the congregation to be aware of everything that is going on on their campus, and do their best to protect the little ones.

Miller is a 21-year minister who has dedicated his life to evangelizing children, equipping parents and training children’s ministry workers. He has traveled the world and across the United States, and worked with ministers such as Dr. Morris Cerullo, Dr. Tony Evans, the late Dr. Munroe, Bishop Michael Pitts, Bishop Neil C. Ellis and Bishop T.D. Jakes.

As he advocates for children’s safety, Miller is on a crusade to lead the way in reaching children through the hosting of the country’s first National Children’s Ministry Day, which he has organized to allow individuals from around the world to visit The Bahamas to evangelize children, equip parents, and train children’s ministry workers, and to influence civic and Kingdom leaders on the importance of reaching young people.

While October 7 has been proclaimed National Children’s Ministry Day, activities will take place through October 11.

The five days of activities include a children’s ministry leader’s summit (Saturday, October 7), nationwide children’s day services (Sunday, October 8), children’s ministry workers 5K run/walk (Monday, October 9), senior pastors’ breakfast (Tuesday, October 10), and Kidz for Jesus school assemblies (Wednesday, October 11).

Recognition of children’s ministry workers nationwide and training 250 children’s ministry workers are also expected to take place over the course of the five days.

Miller established a crowdfunding page on gofundme.com with a goal to raise $10,000 to help with the staging of National Children’s Ministry Day and related activities. As of yesterday, the fundraising effort was $2,700 of their goal.

On the site he says, “Children need a revival. Children need to be redeemed from the social ills that have infiltrated their world. They need to hear the resounding Word of God in a way that compels them to come and follow Jesus, that is why National Children’s Ministry Day is so important.”

Miller also aims to hand out 500 care packages that will consist of a backpack that will include a Bible, journal, pen, pencil, and a water bottle.