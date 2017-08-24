Believers’ Gospel Chapel mixes it up at Vacation Bible School

Vacation Bible School (VBS) is a fun-filled program many churches offer during the summer months to connect with children and families in the communities of their respective churches. It’s an outreach meant to bring in children who don’t normally attend church and to teach them the gospel. As an evangelistic tool, VBS helps churches fulfill their duty or reaching and teaching — albeit with lots of fun in the mix.

Believers’ Gospel Chapel is just one of many churches that offer VBS, but they do theirs just a little differently. Two years ago, they opted to hold their VBS in the evenings between 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. as opposed to the daytime hours.

With so many Vacation Bible Schools offered during the day, the Believers’ Gospel Chapel organizers two years ago, opted to hold their specialized form of religious education which focuses on children during evening hours to accommodate children who may have nowhere to go after participating in daytime VBS at other churches, and whose parents may have to work past 5 p.m.

Knowing that the children may have been engaged for much of the day at Believers’ Gospel Chapel they try to ensure that their after-hours VBS isn’t a strenuous activity for the children. They try to incorporate as much craft, music and games into the two-and-a-half hours that also includes Bible study, which is also a fun event. The children are usually offered snacks, which are tied into a Bible activity and their theme for the day, which made Bible learning that much more exciting for them. Organizers say the children don’t sit in one spot during their VBS, and even if they’re tired after a long day, the children are having so much fun, that they didn’t feel it.