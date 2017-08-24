Developing boys into upstanding Christian men

With all the negative news surrounding the state of young men in The Bahamas, The Boys’ Brigade is committed to its mission of developing boys into Christian men who are upstanding citizens.

A Bahamas contingent recently travelled to the organization’s Caribbean International Camp in Antigua at which more than 14 Caribbean countries were represented, as well as Zambia and Denmark. The two-week camp was filled with sporting activities, arts and crafts and outdoor pursuits.

Shane Oliver, 12, a student at St. Augustine’s College and Boys’ Brigade member for the past four years was a participant.

“We went hiking and zip-lining, visited stingray city, a nature park and the beach. There were drills and group competitions and training in first aid, nutrition and outdoor survival skills,” said Oliver. “Boys Brigade can take you across the world. I met people from Denmark and Trinidad and Montserrat.”

Bahamian Boys' Brigade captains, Ekron Pratt and Fernley Palmer were honored for their long service to the organization.

Captain Henry Curry, chairman of the Western Caribbean Regional Fellowship and leader of 23rd Company based at St. Barnabas Anglican Church said it’s important for the boys to travel and connect with the wider Boys’ Brigade community. He said it allows for both the boys and the officers to better understand how the organization is making a difference in the lives of so many across the world.

In addition to the regional camp, Boys’ Brigade had a busy summer. The New Providence Battalion held its annual Men and Boys Conference in June. Captains and officers of the New Providence Battalion Companies participated in the Ministry of Youth Leaders certification course, and boys from different Companies within the New Providence Battalion participated in the Commonwealth Youth Games opening ceremony. A number of boys were also recognized for their academic and sports accomplishments this past year.

“Boys’ Brigade serves the community as a guide to young men on how to grow up to be well-rounded citizens,” said Captain Jamicko Forde, long-time member and now mentor and captain at 1st Company, affiliated with Grant's Town Wesley Methodist Church.

“As the only interdenominational organization focused on the mentoring of boys across The Bahamas, Boys’ Brigade offers a safe, structured environment, balancing strong leadership, life skills, Christian principles and fun,” said Captain Forde. “This mentoring is exactly what The Bahamas needs.”

Boys’ Brigade begins its registration for the upcoming school year in September. Interested parents can contact the various Companies: 1st Wesley Methodist, 4th St. Agnes, 13th St. John's Native Baptist, 14th Zion East Street, 15th Bethel Baptist, 21st Mt. Moriah, 23rd St. Barnabas, 30th Abundant Life, 50th New Destiny Baptist and 55th First Baptist. Boys' Brigade companies are also located on Grand Bahama, Hatchet Bay Eleuthera and Inagua. Application fees and dues are nominal and vary by Company.

The Boys’ Brigade is the oldest uniformed Christian Youth Organization for boys in The Bahamas. The program began in 1909 at Saint Andrews Presbyterian (Kirk) Church with a goal of developing Christian manliness and character in boys and young men. An interdenominational non-profit, each chapter known as a company is led by a captain and facilitated by various churches and private donors throughout the community. The Boys’ Brigade has impacted thousands of men over the course of 100 years. Currently, more than 11 active companies exist throughout New Providence and the Family Islands serving a membership of approximately 500 boys.