Christian Council president condemns crime

The crime problem, and the state of mind of people who commit crime is above politics, religion, class, race, or any other difference that people may have. And all hands are needed “on deck” to further the positive development of The Bahamas, according to Bahamas Christian Council president Bishop Delton Fernander.

Fernander condemned the recent murder of an eight-month-old baby, which brought the country’s murder count to 92, and the robbery of Anglican Bishop Laish Boyd’s family. He called on criminal perpetrators to cease and think before ruining their lives and the lives of others.

“We must once and for all recognize that the problem of crime and the state of mind of those who commit them is one that is above politics, religion, class, race or any other difference that we may have. Over the years successive governments have instituted programs, yet somehow after decades we are still saddled with the issue of crime.”

Describing Bahamians as resilient, the christian council chief said crime and criminality could be successfully tackled.

“The barriers of denomination, political persuasion and the growth of selfishness is undermining the strength of the otherwise generous business and professional communities can only be stamped out by love, unity, the restoration of our moral values, and a vision and comprehensive plan to economically empower the people of The Bahamas.”

Fernander also said that it’s the government’s mission to uproot corruption, which is a prerequisite for growth, peace and prosperity.

“The raging levels of crime, the increasing numbers of murders, our embattled economy, the weakness of our education system, social ills and the increasing and deepening levels of emotional pain must be reversed,” he said.

“The government along with civil society, the church and the citizens of this nation must resolve to ensure that those who would commit such acts and try to hold our nation hostage with fear understand that we have no tolerance for crime, period.”

Fernander said short and long-term measures must be developed to bring crime to a reducible level, fully restore law and order to the country and allow citizens to live freely without the fear of violent crime.

“Our country can ill afford to lose more of its citizens — especially young men, to death, criminality or prison. We need all hands on deck to further the positive development of The Bahamas,” said Fernander.

At August 31, 2016 there were 67 murders.

According to police statistics, 149 murders were recorded in 2015, the deadliest year in The Bahamas, with murder numbers up from 122 in 2014. In 2010 there were 94 murders.

Recent crimes against the church itself left one priest to lament that nothing is sacred or holy, after his church’s newly purchased bus was vandalized in January 2017 at Church of The Holy Spirit on Howard Street, Chippingham.

Earlier this month, the parish treasurer at St. George’s Anglican Church was robbed of the church’s offering by gunmen as he was standing outside the church on Montrose Avenue.

Over the years, there have been various reports of people attending prayer meetings having been robbed; and a number of churches reported being broken into and having their sound systems, projectors, microphones and computers stolen.