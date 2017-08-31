Rev. Carla Culmer to assume top role

Reverend L. Carla R. Culmer has advanced from the youth programs to the top leadership of the Bahamas Conference of the Methodist Church (BCMC).

Culmer, the pastor at Wesley-Grants Town Church on Baillou Hill Road, will be consecrated as the newly elected conference president on Sunday, September 3.

Culmer as well as other officers — Jacqueline Pinder, vice president; Hyacinth Winder Pratt general secretary; and Mark Munnings, treasurer — will be inducted into office on Sunday during service.

She will assume the presidency on September 1.

Outgoing president, Rev. Christopher Neely who served two terms, said he is excited about the prospects for the BCMC under the leadership of Culmer.

Prior to Culmer’s induction, Methodists will come together for a week in conference, beginning tomorrow to observe and celebrate the new church year, which runs from September to August.

Neely said the new church year observance is important to Methodists as it allows them to assess and evaluate the performance of current ministries and programs, and to make projections for the new year.

“It sets the pace and provides the motivation for church growth during the upcoming year,” he said.

Member churches from Grand Bahama and Abaco in the northern Bahamas to Inagua in the southern Bahamas will converge for a weekend of focus and training on Friday and Saturday and for the opening of the church year service on Sunday.

“Spiritual Leadership — Empowered to Serve” is the theme for the weekend of activities. The objective of the sessions on Friday and Saturday will be to provide resources and training for lay persons serving in key leadership positions of the local church.

Guest presenter, Rev. Dietrirch Carrol will lead a session entitled “Developing the Leader Within You: Building up Church Leaders.” Saturday’s program will include small group discussion and activities.

Apart from being an opportunity for leadership training, the weekend will also provide an opportunity for fellowship and worship, according to Neely. He said it is their hope that participants leave the weekend with a sense of call and commitment to share in the ministries of the BCMC, and that people will feel equipped as they offer themselves.

“It is hoped that incoming executives feel empowered by the conference to lead the church in this season,” said Neely.

He also said that Methodists have always valued gatherings the likes of which they are headed into, because he said it reminds them that the work of ministry is greater than any individual. He said Methodists have always taken strength from sharing in the work with other brothers and sisters.

Methodism reached the Caribbean (Antigua) in 1760. Almost a quarter century later, Methodists (many of them former slaves) migrated from America to The Bahamas as Loyalists. By the late 1790s, Anthony Wallace, the administrator of the early Methodists in The Bahamas, requested Dr. Thomas Coke to appoint a minister to The Bahamas. In 1799, the British Methodist Conference meeting in Manchester decided to station William Turton, a white Barbadian, in The Bahamas. He landed at Nassau on October 22, 1800.

In 1960, The Bahamas joined the celebration of the bicentennial of Nathaniel Gilbert, taking Wesley’s message to Antigua, as a precursor to its own bicentennial, 40 years later. It was decided that Methodism in the Caribbean, the Americas (South and Central America) and The Bahamas was mature and ready for autonomy. The Bahamas was hesitant. In 1967, the MCCA was granted autonomy from the British Conference with full financial support. The Bahamas did not join the MCCA at the time and voted to reconsider at a later time. But by 1968, The Bahamas joined the new conference.

In 1990, The Bahamas District of the Methodist Church passed a resolution to move for self-governance and autonomy. This was realized in 1993. Rock Sound, Eleuthera was the site of the first Synod of Methodists in The Bahamas.

The first executive officers of the BCMC were Dr. Colin Archer, president; Kenris Carey, Reginald Eldon, Janice Knowles, Charles Sweeting, Bruno Roberts and Derek Dean.

Kenris Carey was elected as the first woman, as well as first layperson to serve as president in 2002.



