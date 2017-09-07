St. Andrew’s Kirk and McDonald’s kit out 200 youngsters for back to school

Days before school officially opened for the new academic year, 200 youngsters participated in a back-to-school send-off at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Kirk, complete with lunch, practical giveaways and words of wisdom from Pastor Bryn MacPhail.

MacPhail admonished students to pay attention to their studies, as well as human kindness and decency in the new school year.

MacPhail along with McDonald’s teamed up to kit out 200 children ages three to 16 with backpacks, school supplies, lessons about love, as well as lunch at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Kirk.

“Just as we are expressing our love for you by these gestures, we want you to extend your love to those around you when you return to school,” said MacPhail.

It was the seventh year that the 207-year-old church in the heart of town hosted the back-to-school lunch and supplies event for youngsters from neighboring Bain and Grant’s Town, one of the inner city’s most densely populated areas.

“No matter how many times we do this, I never fail to be impressed by how excited and eager these young people are, particularly the little ones,” said Earla Bethel, clerk of session in the church. “Just seeing the light in their eyes and their smiles is reassuring that the future is in good hands. We hope that these students take Pastor MacPhail’s words to heart and if they see someone being treated unkindly or an older student is trying to bully a younger one, they will remember the lesson about the love being shown to them today and extend that to others. We want them to believe in themselves and to know that they can make a difference in others’ lives.”

Bethel, who holds the McDonald’s franchise for New Providence, has ensured that the popular restaurant chain participates in every year’s back to school event.

“These youngsters are very fashion savvy, so we actually have backpacks designed for the event that the kids will be proud to carry. We expect them to have respect for one another so we have to show them the respect they deserve. Then we pack them with pens, pencils, and rulers, all the supplies they need to get a good start for the school year and we seal it with love.”

