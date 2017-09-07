Kelly’s staff demonstrate it’s more blessed to give than to receive

Jesus himself said it’s more blessed to give than to receive. In this vein the CrossReach program at the Lucaya Presbyterian Church, in Grand Bahama, has been working to help the less fortunate in a very hard-hit community. The program that started 20 years ago, now delivers over 50 bags of groceries to families in Eight Mile Rock, East End, Lewis Yard and Freeport communities monthly.

"The contents of each bag are designed to supply the needs of a family for quite a while," said Crossreach volunteer Stephen Crane. "They certainly help many of our elderly, living alone, who miraculously make it last until the next delivery.”

Crane said they distribute an estimated $1,800 worth of groceries monthly to people in the community who are unable to help themselves, are not working, or are unable to work due to major medical or physical issues.

Last month, as the needs for the grocery bags had grown, Kelly's Freeport Limited stepped in to help.

Kelly’s CEO Lynn Lowe challenged her staff to a food drive. The company then reached out to CrossReach because of their commitment and tenure of helping, as well the transparency of their donation process.

CrossReach was overwhelmed by Kelly's staff's desire to give back personally, and their donation was used to give needy families even more home assistance.

Crane said this was so helpful as many CrossReach families are still recovering from the devastation caused by Hurricane Mathew, and are living in compromised conditions.

“We were excited to help spear a company-wide food drive,” said Lynne Fraino, human resources and marketing manager at Kelly's Freeport Ltd. “Most importantly all donations were channeled through CrossReach, and into the homes of Grand Bahama families in need. We are so proud of our team for their acts of kindness, and to know we were all able to make a difference. It is our hope that our donation may encourage others to do the same.”

CrossReach is supported solely by donations and is administered on a purely volunteer basis. This results in every item or dollar donated going into the bags.

The Lucaya Presbyterian Church, is a relatively small church in comparison to others in Grand Bahama, yet with the help of friends and now the Kelly’s Freeport team they are able to reach out far more effectively.

“Kelly’s inspirational giving has now inspired us to do more,” said Crane. “We are contacting more Freeport businesses encouraging them to also introduce a food drive as a team-building exercise and community service project.”

To learn more about the CrossReach program, interested persons can contact the church via their website, Facebook or email xreach@live.com. Four Crossreach runs are made to different parts of the island usually on the third Saturday of the month and distribution volunteers are always welcome and do not need to be part of the church.