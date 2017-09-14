Helping children after a hurricane

During hurricane season, tropical depressions can become massive storms that turn into hurricanes. In recent years, we have seen the ravishing and life altering effects these events have had on families. When the unexpected happens, how can we care best for young children?

“Children have needs too. They are vulnerable during hurricanes. These events are frightening for children of all ages and can leave them feeling scared, insecure, guilty, sad and angry,” notes Youth Pastor Ricardo Miller. “Children’s ministry leaders and departments can provide a place of normalcy after a hurricane.”

According to Miller, church leaders must talk and pray with children by remaining calm and allowing them to regain control. “Get back into the routine of things as quickly as possible. Long delays only prolong restoration. Assist kids by focusing on the positive. Help them like never before to combat the darkness. Praise hard, pray hard, minister strong.”

Miller stressed the need to encourage children to express their emotions, and to provide space for them to use their creativity through writing, drawing and photography. This will help church leaders to get a glimpse of what things look like and feel like from a child’s perspective. He further urges church leaders to:

• Focus on gratitude. Help kids to identify things they are thankful for right now. This leads to a happy heart. Stir up their faith to see beyond present circumstances. The power to believe moves mountains.

• Provide a safe environment. Make hugs, fun, and God’s presence readily available to kids. They need to experience a loving God and people who care. Trust is now a factor.

• Avoid being a one-time wonder. Consistency with kids demonstrates someone really cares. The conversations do not have to go deep. They do need to be authentic. Meet kids where they are. When they are ready, they will express feelings and or ask questions.

“It is normal for children to show some changes in behavior and feelings during and after a crisis. Therefore, talk about it, pray about it, and live after it,” he pointed out. He further suggested:

• Talk About It. Let children express how they feel about what they experienced and what happened. Let them talk about it. Talking lets them know others may feel the same and they are not alone. Help them see how God blessed them in the storm. Even if there was loss of material things and even lives, God is still God. We can trust and believe in Him. God is with us and loves us even in the storm. Talking about anything that may bring up insecurities is a way to help a child heal. This

dismantles potential roots of future fear and/or dysfunction.

• Pray about It. Once we hear the concerns of children, then we are able to effectively pray about it. Praying helps seal the deal in the hearts of people. Prayer puts hearts and minds at ease, because we are asking God to help us in our time of need and with our concerns. Provide a space of freedom and safety for children to pray about what the Holy Spirit puts on their hearts. Cover all their prayers and always remember to point them to The Lord for their every need. God loves them and He really cares. Deuteronomy 31:6 reminds us to

“Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid or terrified because of them, for the Lord your God goes with you; he will never leave you nor forsake you.”

• Live after It. Let them know there is much life to be lived after a storm. We cannot allow fear, devastation, or set backs to paralyze us and keep us from moving forward in life. Encourage children that we are more than conquerors in Jesus (Romans 8:37). God's plan for us will be full of hiccups, yet we are built to overcome (John 16:33).

“If there are things children need and you are able to do a drive to collect items to support them, initiate a task force to get it done,” noted Miller. “This will let them know their church family cares and is willing to help them.”

Miller further suggested allowing them to do something as a group to help others. For instance, help a school or community affected by weather. This will give them a sense of a "get up and go" to help jumpstart their efforts to move on. If a church has a hurricane shelter, it should make certain the children's ministry department is well-prepared to respond and assist with children in an emergency of this magnitude. Miller also suggested:

• Help children focus on positive things. For example, help children think about the adults in the community who are working to make things better. Encourage children to draw pictures of people, places, or things that make them feel safe.

• Encourage and model positive methods of coping with stress and fears. Ask children what they did in the past to help themselves feel better when they were scared or upset. Encourage the children with Psalm 46:1 – “God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble.”

• Help children understand and learn from the hurricane. Teach children about natural hurricanes. For example, discuss what a hurricane is and how people can better protect themselves. This helps children understand what happened.

“Most children will feel better soon and recover with good support from their families and teachers,” he stated. “Some children may need additional help. If a child displays more serious behaviors such as bed wetting, emotional outbursts, sleep terrors, or depression (that does not improve within three months) the child may need more specialized support.”

According to Miller, during hurricane recovery it is important for leaders to take care of themselves and process their own feelings. In the face of so much stress, it is unrealistic to expect leaders and children to go on as if it is ‘business as usual’. “

Whether a child has been subjected to a hurricane, storm, or other natural disaster, they all want one thing. They desire positive interactions with adults. Be available and ready to listen. It is not always about having the answer. Sometimes it's more about the sincere care and compassion. Be honest, yet confident. Be the Rock of Jesus in the midst of the turmoil. Hope in tomorrow.”