Pedrya Seymour sends strong message

Pedrya Seymour has arrived!

She is an authentic elite athlete, one of the world’s best in the 100 meters hurdles, as her sixth place finish Wednesday night in the final of the Rio Olympics indicated.

The 21-year-old University of Illinois star hurdler has been one of the bright spots of the Rio Olympics. She will take home no medal from her first Olympic Games, but she has sent a strong message to the world.

Barring a debilitating injury, once she maintains her conditioning, Seymour figures to rise to prominence in 100 meters hurdles. Indeed, the prediction here is that a continuance of her advancement trend would cement her as one of the premier competitors in her specialty going forward.

Two former track and field icons came to mind as I watched Seymour in her races in Rio.

Firstly, I thought of John Danny Smith the pioneer Bahamian hurdler who was one of the best collegiate performers during his time at Florida State University and a former Pan American Games silver medalist.

The smoothness and ease with which Seymour negotiated the barriers was reminiscent of Smith, who had mastered the art of starting and skimming the hurdles.

Yes, Seymour did have the barrier difficulty at the end there in the final on Wednesday. But, that was simply fatigue. She just did not have enough left to continue the flow over the last hurdle.

We can all think of what could have happened had she gotten good clearance toward the end of the run on Wednesday. She might have broken up the American triple play. Nevertheless, they felt her and will likely see a lot more of her in the future.

Then, I thought also of Shonell Ferguson, more for the similarities of demeanors, in particular, the low-key characteristic.

Seymour outside of the track and field circle, was little known prior to her Olympic participation. The expectations for her were not high at all. I hoped for an advance into the semis and would have considered such an achievement quite commendable for Seymour. She sort of sneaked up on the world by qualifying for the final and being right in the medal mix for most of the race before settling for sixth.

As for Ferguson, for much of her early junior career, she competed in the shadow of her friend and fellow youth star Linda Woodside. Then as a senior, big Bradley Cooper always seemed to grab most of the limelight. But there was Ferguson, rising above expectations to the extent of becoming the Commonwealth champion in 1982, and being the first Bahamian female to crack the 22 feet barrier, eventually registering a 6.91 meters (22-81/4) effort.

Seymour is unassuming, but she is definitely a high quality sports commodity. She is yet another reason why the government should begin focusing more on sports development rather than for the most part, bestowing accolades after the sacrifices have been made.

Along with Shaunae Miller and the other Olympians, hopefully Seymour can bring about a difference in the thinking of our political leaders.

Go Team Bahamas!

• To respond to this column, kindly contact Fred Sturrup at sturrup15604@gmail.com.



