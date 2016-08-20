Gold in 400m squashes 200m issue about Shaunae Miller

In the end, it just didn’t matter at all!

Reference is to the sort of mild controversy that surfaced at the end of week one of the Rio de Janeiro Olympics. Shaunae Miller reportedly wanted to do the 200 meters/400 meters (m) double. For several days, the matter received a lot of attention in Rio and back here in The Bahamas.

There were those on the side of letting her run the 200m despite the fact that Miller did not enter that particular race at the national championships in June. She is without a doubt, the best female 200 meters runner at this time in the country and that fact was the rationale for the supporters of her in being listed for The Bahamas in the half-lapper.

It would have meant dropping Sheniqua Ferguson, who was the third member of The Bahamas’ female 200m group. As it turned out, only Tynia Gaither advanced to the second round of the women’s 200m in Rio. Ferguson and Anthonique Strachan (who still hopes to regain her old form), did not get out of the first round.

Miller would have qualified for the 200m finals. It just so happened that she would have had to run in the 200m rounds on the same day of the now fabled 400m final, in which her dive netted The Bahamas the gold medal.

Her gold medal run erased the controversy. We just don’t care about it anymore.

In my view, had she been placed in the 200 meters, The Bahamas would have had a good chance for another medal, but, then again, she might not have won the 400m gold. As it turned out, the victory came by a very slim margin (49.44 to 49.51 over American Allyson Felix).

It has to be acknowledged, that in the final analysis, the decision by the coaches for Miller not to run in the 200m turned out quite well.

We won the gold and all else matters not at all. For Miller though, the inner battle goes on.

Which should she concentrate on? Should the focus for the 200 be equal to 400 meters?

The view here is that with her early speed and being the fastest woman on the planet over the last 100 meters (even better than Holland’s Dafne Schippers), she is as good a fit for the 200 meters as is the case for the 400 meters.

Of course, with a 400m Olympic gold medal already tucked away, it remains to be seen whether she can accomplish the same in the shorter sprint.

The belief here is that the 200m will always be in her head. It could be that she will end up with a career similar to that of Pauline Davis-Thompson who ran both events in world competitions.

(To respond to this column, kindly contact Fred Sturrup at sturrup1504@gmail.com)



