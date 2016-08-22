Brown ends final Olympics in relay bronze medal style

Chris Brown is popularly known as “The Fireman” but in essence, he has been “The Eternal One” of world track and field. For a long time, it has seemed as if there was no end to his elite performances in the 400 meters (m).

It was 19 years ago (1997) when he captured the bronze double in the 400 meters and 800 meters at the CARIFTA Games in Bridgetown, Barbados. On Saturday night in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, at this year’s version of the Olympic Games, he exemplified his passion and huge heart to out-lean a surging Kevin Borlee of Belgium at the end of the 1,600 meters relay to give The Bahamas the bronze medal, behind the United States and Jamaica.

It was the second medal for The Bahamas in Rio (following upon the sensational 400 meters gold by Shaunae Miller last Monday). For Brown, it was his fourth Olympic relay medal (2000 bronze, 2008 silver, 2012 gold previously). The medal was another feather in his cap but the way he won was quite compelling.

It seemed for The Bahamas on Saturday, just one person was capable of delivering the final pressure-ridden leg. Brown would not be denied. He intensely kept pace with the lead runners and amazingly had enough in his 37-year-old legs to pass Gaone Maotoanong of Botswana and hold off the fast-coming Borlee.

Steven Gardiner ran the fastest split for The Bahamas. His third leg was done in 43.79 and was quite significant. Would the 20-year-old have been able to be as proficient on the anchor leg with so much depending upon him? We will never know that answer.

What was comfortable for the country though, was to have Brown (44.20 split) with his experience running the leg for a team that just did not have the collective speed of past teams. In fact, it has been a subpar year for Bahamian male quarter-milers. Gardiner had by far the best performances this season and Alonzo Russell who opened in 45.30, did not particularly blaze along through the season. Michael Mathieu (45.10) who ran second leg in the final, was questionable, and Brown was definitely not his usual self.

To have managed a bronze medal despite the circumstances, spoke volumes for Brown and his relay associates. With this latest accomplishment, Brown defined greatness.

He has had a truly distinguished career and will be respected forever because of his eminence as he, with distinction, demonstrated year after year how to be a quality ambassador for his country. He has not spoken about a retirement time line. It is possible that he will stay around for the 16th International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) World Championships next year in London, England, but no doubt he is winding up an exceptional run as one of the best in his individual discipline and one of the superb all-time relay performers.

Ultra determination registered in his persona when he took the baton from Gardiner and furiously pushed for 300 meters. It was that pace he took out, that ultimately enabled him to be in position to lean just ahead of Borlee, in 2:58.49. Belgium finished in 2:58.52.

There was irony too. Brown, who had been nudged back into fourth place several times during his fabulous career in individual races, finally turned the tables.

It was a deserving Olympic finale for the man from Eleuthera.

