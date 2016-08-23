The Bahamas getting ready for post Chris Brown 400 meters period

‘The Eternal One’, Chris Brown, might well compel his aging legs to go through one more season of tortuous training to get ready as best as he can, for the 16th International Association of Athletics Federations’ (IAAF) World Championships in London, England, next year.

We must start though, thinking seriously of a Bahamian track and field fraternity with Brown no longer in the mix to guide, competitively assist, and pass his experience, passion and determined spirit onto his fellow native quarter-milers.

How will the distinguished Bahamian 400 meters tradition fare without the venerable Brown as the one most counted on to add stability and the competitive edge to our 1600 meters relay teams?

He has been a mainstay in the world 400 meters picture for so long (16 years), that it is difficult to imagine a Bahamian men’s 1600 meters team competing, without the expectation of seeing Brown on one of the legs. The man has been an incredible source of pride and inspiration. His sensational career has overlapped so many other quality quarter-milers.

In 2000 when The Bahamas won the Sydney Olympics 1,600 meters bronze medal, Avard Moncur, Troy McIntosh, Carl Oliver and Tim Munnings were with Brown on the team, starting the success trend in the event for their country.

The next year, at the IAAF World Championships, it was the same group, taking the gold medal.

In 2003 at the IAAF World Championships, Dennis Darling and Nathaniel McKinney came on board, with Brown and Moncur for a bronze medal. In 2005 at the IAAF Worlds, the new kid on the blocks was Andrae Williams, working with Brown, Moncur and McKinney for a silver medal.

The 2007 IAAF Worlds saw Michael Mathieu make his high level international debut on the Bahamian 1,600 meters team. With Williams, and the old reliable ones, Brown and Moncur, The Bahamas won a silver medal.

At the 2008 Olympics in Beijing, China, Andretti Bain and Ramon Miller joined the rank, inclusive of Brown, Moncur, Williams and Mathieu, for a silver medal. Several bad decisions that are better forgotten saw The Bahamas go through a lean period for the subsequent years until the London 2012 Olympics.

Demetrius Pinder joined Brown, Mathieu and Miller to capture the elusive Olympic 1,600 meters relay gold for The Bahamas. This past Saturday, it was Brown again, still the heartbeat of the magnificent Bahamian 1600 meters relay tradition, rising to the occasion. He leaned his veteran body far enough ahead of Kevin Borlee of Belgium to give The Bahamas yet another medal. The final was run with Mathieu and new Olympic arrivals Steven Gardiner and Alonzo Russell. Pinder and Steven Newbold, another newcomer, were also on the relay team list with Brown and the others.

Soon, though, Brown will be a spectator when Bahamian standout quarter-milers go onto the track at major world competitions. Will it be the same without Brown? The future scenario of “no Brown” represents one of the great challenges facing the Bahamas Association of Athletic Associations (BAAA).

This is why a national development program is so essential to the continuance of Bahamian prominence in sports. We should not depend always on athletes themselves mustering the determination and resilience to equal world peers. National federations are obligated to go into the far reaches of a country to search out the raw talent and refine it.

Mathieu looms as the senior man of Bahamian quarter-milers, when Brown finally bids farewell to competition.

We experience glory in what Brown has meant to this country, but some concern as to our 1600 meters relay tradition would be quite understandable, once Brown retires.





• To respond to this column, kindly contact Fred Sturrup at sturrup1504@gmail.com.







