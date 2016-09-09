NSA’s role underscores need for new sports financial focus

The acting chairman of the National Sports Authority (NSA) Lynden Maycock traveled to Grand Bahama on Wednesday for an overview of the island’s primary sports complex.

There was also interaction with the Minister for Grand Bahama Dr. Michael Darville, and the Grand Bahama Sports Complex Manager Gladstone “Moon” McPhee.

Maycock spoke to the media and emphasized the intention of the NSA to refurbish and revitalize sporting facilities in Grand Bahama and throughout the other islands, as has been the case in the capital of New Providence. There is a bottom line though, on everything Maycock speaks to, regarding the physical structure initiatives he wishes the NSA to lead. The travels and accommodations for NSA personnel throughout the country, the administrative salaries, all are afforded by taxpayers.

The truth is that the NSA and the rest of the national sporting community require much more of the taxpayers funding allocated in that direction, in order for the country to truly maximize its sporting potential. So, while we acknowledge the strong desire of Maycock to tackle the many refurbishment/revitalization projects in the country to accordingly foster better growth of our talents, his comments hold little water unless he is given a budget annually that makes sense.

In the past, a huge misunderstanding resulted when the NSA sought funds through the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture. It is indeed an interesting dynamic. The NSA by the legislated Act has been mandated to oversee in totality the sporting facilities in the land that are owned by the Government of The Bahamas.

The true boss of the NSA however, as spelled out in the Act, is the Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture. The minister, based on our system, does not control the purse in the ministry. The Westminster Parliamentary System (by which we function), modeled after that in the United Kingdom, gives that authority to the permanent secretary.

If the appropriate allocation is not in place, for the NSA and other such quasi government agencies, such as the Bahamas Anti-Doping Commission (BADC) and the Bahamas Boxing Commission (BBC), there is nothing much the permanent secretary can do other than to best juggle the funds in hopes of appeasing as many as possible.

What ought to happen is that the entities appointed by the Government of The Bahamas should present realistic budgets that cover all responsibilities in order to perform necessary duties to benefit the national sporting landscape. There needs to be the kind of deep funding pool for sports that accommodates.

It’s a delicate matter and it is understandable that Maycock and his ilk would be prepared to work with governments and bite the bullet a lot. There is only so much of that can be done though, if the funding for sports remains inadequate.

Therefore, while the visit of Maycock was well received, the tall task that the Grand Bahama Sports Complex and other facilities throughout Grand Bahama and the rest of the country represent, will only be properly addressed when all governments move far beyond nice-sounding words and make the appropriate amount of funding available for sports development.

Meanwhile, Maycock and his NSA associates should be encouraged as they seek to effectively meet the huge challenge.

