Davis-Thompson exemplified patriotism during long career

There is not now, or was there before, another Bahamian who has demonstrated more patriotism than Pauline Davis-Thompson. Of course, there are those who compare with her but none has carried the Bahamian banner more reverently and passionately than the little girl from Bain Town who evolved into one of the world’s iconic sports figures.

There is a long list of credible Bahamian international sports representatives, going back into time all the way to the 1920s and 1930s when Charlie Major Sr. and Cyril Richardson blazed the trail in track and field (athletics).

The next tier of sporting ambassadors who helped to enhance the Bahamian embryonic sports power image included Duward Knowles and Sloane Farrington in sailing. Then, Tommy Robinson came on stream in athletics; Yama Bahama and Gomeo Brennan in boxing; and Cecil Cooke in sailing.

A trend of sporting excellence by this small nation was established and today, we can boast of always being one of the most productive countries, per capita,

during the Olympics, the largest world sports stage. One gold medal, a bronze, three additional finalists and a semi-finalist in Rio collectively was huge for The Bahamas and yes, we are accepted worldwide as a “small but mighty” sports nation.

When Shaunae Miller used every essence in her body to inch across the finish line in a non-contemplated dive for the 400 meters gold medal in the recent Rio Olympics, to me, she capsulized the entire career of Davis-Thompson.

Our grand lady of world sports left everything out there on the competitive field of battle when she became the first Bahamian to win an individual gold medal (200 meters) and followed that up with a gold medal in the sprint relay by the famous Original Golden Girls at the Sydney 2000 Olympics.

She could have retired from sports entirely then and The Bahamas, indeed the world, would have been satisfied with what she meant to athletics. There was no full retirement from sports for Davis-Thompson though. She parleyed the popularity and respect gained throughout 18 years of high performance in track as a junior and senior elite, to become a fixture on the International Association of Athletics Federation (IAAF) Council.

At that level, she continues to break new ground in being an influential international sports executive. She is passionate and patriotic in the post competitive period as she was when she was speeding on tracks around the world in the 100 meters, the 200 meters and the 400 meters.

Davis-Thompson was the first female Bahamian ultra elite performer in track and field. Shonel Ferguson in the long jump was a female pacesetter internationally and much respect is due her, but she never attained the status of Davis-Thompson.

For Davis-Thompson, the only consideration for her was competing for her country. There were no economic decisions or concerns about saving herself for another day. She just went to meets, regional and international and competed for her country. Her body was sturdy and she didn’t break down.

Today, there is a much different environment for star athletes and that is understandable.

Yet, it would be good for those who are competitive ambassadors today to think seriously about emulating the spirit of one Pauline Davis-Thompson.

• To respond to this column, kindly contact Fred Sturrup at sturrup1504@gmail.com.




