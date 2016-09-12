Bahamas Athletics ‘online’ highlights salute to Olympic medalist Gardiner

The Bahamas Athletics online creation of noted sports photographer Kermit Taylor has become the prime avenue for track and field business in the country. Taylor, through his forum, provides an incredible service.

The Bahamas Association of Athletic Associations (BAAA) constantly gets highly profiled as a result of Bahamas Athletics and quite frankly, is such a beneficiary that Taylor deserves a stipend. Indeed the BAAA executives should convene a meeting to discuss some form of compensation for the man.

The great volume of information about track and field, presented regularly by Bahamas Athletics, is really the obligation of the BAAA. It is that organization through its government grants and other revenue generating sources that should be the central element of communications regarding what’s going on with our track and field athletes at home and abroad.

Bahamas athletics very effectively is at a high performance level on behalf of track and field. It was quite delightful over this past weekend, to view the celebration in Moore’s Island for 1600 meters (m) relay Olympic bronze medalist Steven Gardiner on Bahamas Athletics. With the venerable Rev. Anthony Williams, the coach who discovered and nurtured Gardiner to quarter-mile stardom, hosting, Moore’s Island residents celebrated with the tall, lanky sprinter who seems to have the world in front of him.

One matriarch, a Mrs. Walker, was seen demonstrating in animated fashion how she cheered Steven on during the competition in Rio de Janeiro.

“I said ‘go my Stevie go’… and I almost strike my TV as I shouted ‘go boy go!’”

So, Bahamas Athletics brought to observers the reception in Moore’s Island for the 22-year-old Gardiner, who ran very well in Rio as The Bahamas picked up a bronze medal and continued the tradition of excellence in the 1600m relay for the country on the world stage.

It seems like just yesterday that Coach Williams emerged out of Moore’s Island with quarter-milers who were better than the best in the capital city of New Providence and capable of raising eyebrows at such famed events as the Chris Brown Bahamas Invitational (CBBI), the International Association of Athletics Federation’s (IAAF) World Relays and the Penn Relays.

Now, he can lay claim to an Olympic medalist. Coach Williams has done an extraordinary job and is a fixture on Bahamas Athletics. Taylor is to be congratulated for showcasing a grand collective commodity, the national athletic fraternity and Bahamians can rightfully be quite proud of. Gardiner, Coach Williams and Moore’s Island are quite deserving of the recent focus.

Go Bahamas Athletics!

