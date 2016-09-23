Government should consider benevolent fund for sports

Prime Minister Perry Christie’s plate is quite full now. His cabinet ministers are feuding in public. He has burdensome national issues to deal with and additionally Minister of Labour and National Insurance Shane Gibson has come out in public with his distaste for a recent decision by Attorney General Allyson Maynard. Minister Gibson claims to have had no previous knowledge about the Attorney General’s decision to stop the prosecution process against Sandals Management.

This is shaping up to be a nasty one, as Gibson seems to be coming forward on a matter of principle. He no doubt feels totally disrespected.

A plea goes out to Prime Minister Christie however, to not lose sight of the sporting picture, which is highly important to the nation. Earlier this week, former world champion high jumper Donald Thomas opened the issue of a reward scheme for high achieving athletes. He acknowledged the annual contributions by the Government of The Bahamas, but threw the challenge to do the same, out to the Bahamas Association of Athletic Associations (BAAA) and the Bahamas Olympic Committee (BOC).

Whether the leaderships of the two prominent sporting organizations have the gumption to respond to Thomas, is another matter.

What Thomas has done nevertheless is pointed the sporting hierarchy to the plight of athletes. I submit that forums such as this one are obligated to take up the cause and assist Thomas in sensitizing the nation to the need for those in our sporting fraternity to be better looked after.

It is doubtful that the BAAA, the BOC, the Bahamas Football Association (BFA), the Bahamas Volleyball Federation (BVF), the Bahamas Basketball Federation (BBF), the Amateur Boxing Federation of The Bahamas (ABFB), the Bahamas Softball Federation (BSF), the Bahamas Sailing Association (BSA), or any of the active sporting bodies that get financial grants yearly from the Government of The Bahamas, will put aside some of their funding, as a rule for, respective reward schemes.

It would be quite surprising if Thomas’ challenge gets addressed meaningfully. The suggestion here is that the government should hold back on portions of the respective grants, for the purpose of placing the amounts in escrow for separate benevolent fund-type financial plans.

It would be appropriate for the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture to select a special committee to structure and draft a proposal for the Government of The Bahamas to peruse. A template could certainly be produced in this regard. I see this as the best way to look after the valiant sons and daughters of our soil, who perform so successfully against great odds for this country, repeatedly in major world events.

Perhaps the benevolent fund could also address an insurance aspect, life or otherwise. The time has surely come for a strong focus on assisting our sports ambassadors beyond their competitive years. About a month ago, Bert Perry, the former two-time Bahamian Heavyweight Boxing Champion, co-founder of the amateur boxing program in the country and the historic Bahamian silver medalist from the 1968 New York Golden Gloves, died in poverty.

The Bahamas Boxing Commission (BBC) scraped and came up with a modest check for the family. There was nothing else, no additional funding gesture from any other sports program. That’s pitiful. Perry was a giant contributor to nation building through the many young lads he helped to develop into star athletes and quality citizens.

A benevolent fund would be a good sports initiative. Hopefully Prime Minister (PM) Christie would be able to give this prospective approach to sports some attention, as he deals with the nations issues.

(To respond to this column, kindly contact Fred Sturrup at sturrup1504@gmail.com)



